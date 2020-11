Dale J. Fischer Dale J. Fischer, 80, of Hershey, died Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hope Baptist Church in Sutherland. Burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery near Hershey. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.