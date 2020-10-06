Dale Lee Griffiths, 65, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sept. 30, 2020. He was a resident of Coppell, Texas, for 33 years. Dale was born in Sutherland on Nov. 25, 1954, the son of William Frederick and Violet Kraft Griffiths. He grew up in Wallace and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor of arts in journalism and a minor in history. He moved to Texas in 1977 and found employment at a trade publication. He then worked for 31 years at the American Association for Respiratory Care as the director of product development and management, retiring in 2015. While working there he met his wife, Sharon Raunborg, who was working there as a temp. They married on Aug. 15, 1987. Dale said she became the permanent love of his life. He was recognized for his work as president on both the Board of the Coppell Public Library and Friends of the Library. He was also recognized for his service on the Valley Ranch Commercial Association in 2012, and awarded the "Old Scout Award" in 2010 for continuing acts of kindness from the Village of Wallace. Dale and Sharon loved to travel both domestically and abroad, and his favorite hobby was reading science fiction and history books. He loved to laugh and tell jokes, and believed you can't be sad if you are smiling. He was preceded in death by his father, William Frederick Griffiths. Dale is survived by his wife, Sharon Raunborg Griffiths; mother, Violet Griffiths; brother, Gary Griffiths; sister, Joan (Andy) Payton; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith Memorial Library in Wallace. Please send memorials to Farmers State Bank, C/O Dale Lee Griffiths Memorial, 234 S. Commercial Ave., Wallace, NE 69169. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Graveside services for Dale will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Morning View Cemetery in Wallace with the Rev. Bequi Flores officiating. Public visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Sharon asks that everyone attending please wear a face mask. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and social distancing is recommended. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend the service. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.