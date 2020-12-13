Menu
Dale Erwin Peregrine
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Dale Erwin Peregrine, 89, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Linden Court. Dale was born Dec. 29, 1930, to Dale and Mary Peregrine in Grant. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1950 and later hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked for 36 years until retiring in 1987. On Oct. 17, 1954, Dale married Marlene Hilton of Sutherland and to this union three children were born, Rhonda, Cynthia, and Rob. They made their home in Hershey until moving to North Platte in 2003. Dale resided at Linden Court from 2018 until his death. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and playing cards and other games. Dale was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 31, 1954. He was a diligent student of the Bible and enjoyed sharing and teaching the Bible truths to others. He was associated with the North Platte Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and served as an elder for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and two sisters. Dale is survived by his wife of 66 years of marriage, Marlene; three children, Rhonda (James) Sinclair of North Platte, Cynthia (Louis) Carpio of Eaton, Colorado, and Rob (Susan) Peregrine of Heartwell; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen. A virtual memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, via Zoom. Zoom information: Meeting ID is 964 698 1147 and the passcode is101 990. Picture and video presentation begins at 2:45 p.m. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Celebration of Life
2:45p.m.
Picture and video presentation begins at 2:45 p.m.
Zoom information: Meeting ID is 964 698 1147 and the passcode is101 990, NE
Dec
20
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
virtual memorial service
Zoom information: Meeting ID is 964 698 1147 and the passcode is101 990., NE
