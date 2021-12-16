Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Wesley Stackhouse
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Dale Wesley Stackhouse, 92, of North Platte, died at his home on Dec. 12, 2021. Dale was born to Harry and Martha Stackhouse on May 15, 1929, in Maxwell and grew up in the Maxwell area. Dale graduated from Maxwell High School and later married Phyllis Hasenauer on Feb. 20, 1948, at the North Platte Berean Church. Dale loved farming and raising animals. He farmed in Lincoln County and then moved to North Platte where he started trucking. In 1966, he bought a dairy farm in Fennimore, Wisconsin, so the family moved again. After retiring, they moved to Bloomer, Wisconsin, where Dale raised cattle for a while before returning to Nebraska. He bought an acreage south of Maxwell and lived there for several years until moving to North Platte. Phyllis and Dale were married for 67 years when she passed away. On March 3, 2017, Dale married Cynthia Melcher. Aside from farming, Dale enjoyed attending various churches. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; son, Irvin; his parents, Harry and Martha; sister, Vivian Bockus; and brothers-in-law, Don Christensen, Clem Tilton and Chet Bockus. Survivors include his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Nikutta of North Platte and Ronda (Earl) Vanover of Rocky Mount, Virginia; his wife, Cynthia and sister, Maxine Tilton, both of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Linda Stackhouse of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Rachel (Ken) Carter, Paula (Trevor) Woolley, Heather (Mark) Maloney, Jonathan Nikutta, Michael (Shawn) Stackhouse, Kevin Stackhouse and Angie Stackhouse; 11 great-grandchildren; and other family. Memorials are suggested to Maranatha Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Maranatha Bible Camp. Inurnment will follow at the Plainview Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our condolences to family. Many memories from years ago.
Loren & Mary Ellen Miller
Friend
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carlene Griffith
Family
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results