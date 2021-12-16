Dale Wesley Stackhouse, 92, of North Platte, died at his home on Dec. 12, 2021. Dale was born to Harry and Martha Stackhouse on May 15, 1929, in Maxwell and grew up in the Maxwell area. Dale graduated from Maxwell High School and later married Phyllis Hasenauer on Feb. 20, 1948, at the North Platte Berean Church. Dale loved farming and raising animals. He farmed in Lincoln County and then moved to North Platte where he started trucking. In 1966, he bought a dairy farm in Fennimore, Wisconsin, so the family moved again. After retiring, they moved to Bloomer, Wisconsin, where Dale raised cattle for a while before returning to Nebraska. He bought an acreage south of Maxwell and lived there for several years until moving to North Platte. Phyllis and Dale were married for 67 years when she passed away. On March 3, 2017, Dale married Cynthia Melcher. Aside from farming, Dale enjoyed attending various churches. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; son, Irvin; his parents, Harry and Martha; sister, Vivian Bockus; and brothers-in-law, Don Christensen, Clem Tilton and Chet Bockus. Survivors include his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Nikutta of North Platte and Ronda (Earl) Vanover of Rocky Mount, Virginia; his wife, Cynthia and sister, Maxine Tilton, both of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Linda Stackhouse of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Rachel (Ken) Carter, Paula (Trevor) Woolley, Heather (Mark) Maloney, Jonathan Nikutta, Michael (Shawn) Stackhouse, Kevin Stackhouse and Angie Stackhouse; 11 great-grandchildren; and other family. Memorials are suggested to Maranatha Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Maranatha Bible Camp. Inurnment will follow at the Plainview Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2021.