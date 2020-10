Dallas W. Nichols Dallas W. Nichols, 63, of North Platte, died Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2020.