Dan L. Merica, 93, of North Platte died Nov. 26, 2020, at North Platte Care Center. He was born on Oct. 28, 1927, to Earl S. and Gladys A (Watkins) Merica in Norfolk. He grew up in Omaha and attended college at the University of Nebraska. Dan was united in marriage to Jeanine L. Hubbell on April 8, 1949, at Pearl Methodist Church in Omaha. The couple lived in Omaha for 10 years before moving to Des Moines, Iowa, for 11 years. They then moved to North Platte for their remaining years. Dan entered the United States Navy on Jan. 7, 1946, serving after in WWII. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1947. He was a member of the American Legion and a Mason from the Grand Lodge of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine; parents, Earl S. and Gladys A.; son, Lonnie; and sister, Bonnie Williamson. Dan is survived by daughter, Kathleen Cloyed of Colorado; son, Ron of North Platte; grandchildren, Travis, Kyle and Ashley of Colorado, Lexi and Tim of North Platte, Sarah Jo of Oklahoma and Ron Jr. of Omaha; four great-grandchildren; and nieces. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A private family service and burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2020.