Dan Winchell Dan Winchell, 75, of North Platte, died Dec. 19, 2021, at his home. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. A celebration of life will follow from 1-3 p.m. at the Platte Bar. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.
We are sorry to learn of Dans passing, our thoughts and prayers are with Linda and Family. God Bless you all.
Damon and Julieta Grieser
Friend
December 29, 2021
To the entire Winchell family, I'm very sorry for your loss. May God send legions of angels to comfort you and may His grace keep you until you are all together again.
Deb Bertrand
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
Sending much love to my family back home. I'm so sorry for the loss of Danny, husband, brother, father and friend. I have so many fun memories of Danny playing cards with mom and dad and having so much fun with Bobby and Richie. Memories flooding through my mind right now. My heart goes out to you all and I wish I could be there Monday but am unable to make it. Love you all.
Michelle Thompson Thrash
Family
December 23, 2021
So sorry Linda to hear of the passing of Dan. Some of my best memories are back when I started at the PO & he was supervisor. Things sure went downhill after he retired. Prayers to you all.
Susan Collins
Coworker
December 23, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Danny passing. Johnny, Gayle, and Linda, your all in our thoughts. Whenever we would go to North Platte to visit Danny would always make a point to see us. When we were getting Mom and Dad moved to Texas he was always over helping my sister with the garage sale. He was a very thoughtful nephew. We will sign on Monday for the service.
Marvin, Virgil and Cindy
December 22, 2021
Doug & Beth Thompson
December 21, 2021
Linda and family... so sorry for loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelley Klemptner
Friend
December 21, 2021
Condolences to the family. Enjoyed many a good conversation with Dan. Also many good work situations as we. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace.
Dan Janak
Coworker
December 21, 2021
Linda and family, we are so very sorry about the loss of Dan, he was always kind and friendly to our family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Lori, AJ Vigil & family
Lori & AJ Vigil
Neighbor
December 21, 2021
Linda, John, and Dean , and family, so sorry for your loss...