We are so sorry to hear about Danny passing. Johnny, Gayle, and Linda, your all in our thoughts. Whenever we would go to North Platte to visit Danny would always make a point to see us. When we were getting Mom and Dad moved to Texas he was always over helping my sister with the garage sale. He was a very thoughtful nephew. We will sign on Monday for the service.

Marvin, Virgil and Cindy December 22, 2021