Dana Lee (von Holt) Pascoe, 75, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Dana was born June 19, 1945, to Russell and Alice (Johnson) McMichael in North Platte where she was raised. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1963, Dana went to N.P. Business School. Over the years she stayed close with her high school girlfriends and they traveled together as "Troop 63." Dana loved animals. She served on the Lincoln County Fair Board and was involved in 4-H activities. She was a member of Episcopal Church of Our Savior, a Red Hat Society group where she was queen, and a life member of V.F.W. No. 1504 Auxiliary. Dana loved her grandkids and enjoyed game nights with her husband, Jim, playing cards. She looked forward to the holidays and loved baking Christmas cookies. Dana undertook many endeavors over the years and always expected people to do their best. Dana was preceded in death by her father, Russell McMichael; mother and stepfather, Alice and Lloyd French; and grandparents, Orville and Bertha Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Jim Pascoe of North Platte; children, Michele (Samuel) Buda of Oceanview, Hawaii, Amy (Julian) Pitts of Plumerville, Arkansas, and Michael Johnson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; stepsons, Donavon (Mary) Pascoe and Kevon Pascoe, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Christopher, Brett, Madison, McKenna and Brianda; step-grandchildren, Devon, Bryan, Morgan, Colton and Marissa; honorary granddaughter, Hannah Rosenof; seven great-grandchildren; as well as other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2020.