Daniel Leroy Knox of North Platte died peacefully in Omaha, on Dec. 10, 2021. Dan was the son of Ivan and Alice Knox. He was an avid bowler and a huge Husker fan. Dan was an optician at Rite Style Optical in North Platte and later drove trucks and vans in the Midwest. Dan was known online as Dan "Grey' Knox. He was known for his compassion and sense of humor. His greatest joy was helping those in need. Dan raised money for brain tumor survivors and childhood cancer survivors, among others. He had a big heart and loved to make people smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family and talking to others on Facebook, they were like family to him. Dan says, "Biggggg Huggggggs!! to you all!" Left to honor his memory are his mom, Alice Knox; sister, Phyllis Knox; brothers, Randall (Lesley) Knox and Will Knox; nieces and nephews; his great-nephew Archer Paul Epps; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His celebration of life ceremony will be in January 2022 in North Platte.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2021.