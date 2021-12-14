Daniel Leroy Knox of North Platte died peacefully in Omaha, on Dec. 10, 2021. Dan was the son of Ivan and Alice Knox. He was an avid bowler and a huge Husker fan. Dan was an optician at Rite Style Optical in North Platte and later drove trucks and vans in the Midwest. Dan was known online as Dan "Grey' Knox. He was known for his compassion and sense of humor. His greatest joy was helping those in need. Dan raised money for brain tumor survivors and childhood cancer survivors, among others. He had a big heart and loved to make people smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family and talking to others on Facebook, they were like family to him. Dan says, "Biggggg Huggggggs!! to you all!" Left to honor his memory are his mom, Alice Knox; sister, Phyllis Knox; brothers, Randall (Lesley) Knox and Will Knox; nieces and nephews; his great-nephew Archer Paul Epps; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His celebration of life ceremony will be in January 2022 in North Platte.
I miss you & Dave going from house to house, racing go carts & you & David were probably hot riding on country roads. I always considered you my son by another mother & I am sure your mom feels the same way. I enjoyed your Texas stories about the animals you were feeding, especially the rascally raccoon & now I am feeding a couple. I miss the messaging back & forth on messenger. See you in heaven-until we meet again. Good night.
Betty Gross Eberhart
Friend
January 1, 2022
Dear Aunt Alice and Family,
I want to express to you my sincere and heartfelt condolences for Dan. I know you loved him
very much. I´m so sorry.
Warm thoughts and prayers for you.
Joyce Bartels
December 28, 2021
Alice and Family I´m so sorry to read this. Dan was a great kid. He worked hard for us at RSO. He will be missed. Blessings and Peace. Billie Lee
Billie Lee
Work
December 15, 2021
So sad to hear this news. Peace and understanding to all the family
Dan Janak(First Lutheran church)
December 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Dan´s family. He became a friend of mine through the brain tumor support community. What a wonderful friend he was. Always knew the right thing to say to cheer you up. Rest in heavenly peace Dan, I´m really going to miss you my friend.