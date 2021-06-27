Darrel Richard "Dick" Fellows, 78, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, while living at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Mesquite, Texas. Darrel passed away of natural causes related to failing health conditions. Darrel was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Basin, Wyoming, to Darrel "Red" Clayton and Arlene Joy (Drake) Fellows. He grew up with his siblings in Cozad. There they enjoyed many family gatherings with the Kirkpatrick, Thompson and Carpenter families. The Fellows have a rich history dating back to 1900 when Darrel's grandparents, Thomas Nicholson and Grace May (Nichols) Fellows, were married in Eustis Village, south of Cozad. Fellows' family cemetery plots are located just south of Cozad at Fairview Cemetery. Darrel's siblings include Patricia Arlene (Ballard) married to William Robert France (2018) of Lexington; Beverly June (2011) married to Donald Dean (Pal) Carpenter (1993) of Baytown, Texas; Sandra Gay (2018) married to Lawrence Edward Tappan (2014) of Arizona City, Arizona; Sharron Kay married to Frank Joseph Nejedly (2006) of North Platte; Kevin Drake married to Vicki Lynn (Klee) of Etoile, Texas; and Joel Timothy (2016) of King Wood, Texas, divorced from Susan Lee (Sharrock) of Wasilla, Alaska. Darrel married Mary Ruth Blankinship on Jan. 27, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a stubborn, independent thinker and never finished high school, but later completed his GED while in the military. He started his life journey early as a ranch hand then later, at the age of 19, joined the United States Army (1961-64) and began a family with Mary. After his military service, the couple moved to Jerico Springs, Missouri, just northeast of Lamar, where they bought and worked a farm for a few years near Mary's parents' farm. The couple moved back to Kansas City, where Darrel worked as a butcher in a beef packing plant. While Darrel was deciding what path to take in his career, he moved the family to various other communities until finally settling in Callaway in 1970. There the couple raised three children into adults and then moved to Brady in 1990. In the early 1970s, Darrel began learning to drive semi-trucks and drove for Romans Motor Freight and later for Hilt Truck lines as an owner-operator. In the late 70s, Mary joined Darrel as a team driver and for the next 16 years, they traveled coast to coast driving for Shaffer trucking and Crete Carriers. In 1995, the couple retired from trucking and purchased Brady Get-n-Go convenience store where they enjoyed the patronage of Brady residents for the next 17 years. In 2012, the couple sold the store and permanently retired. Darrel had been an active member of the American Legion since 1976. He enjoyed riding horses in his early years and in retirement he enjoyed wood carving with his best friend Gary (Carol) Bell of Brady. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ruth Fellows (2014); daughter, Michelle A. Hagemeister (1989); sisters, Beverly June Carpenter (2011) and Sandra Gay Tappan (2018); and brother, Joel Timothy Fellows (2016). Survivors include his son, Timothy R. (Connie) Fellows of Mesquite, Texas; daughter, Arlena M. Mannila of Fountain Hills, Arizona; sisters, Patricia A. France of Kearney and Sharron K. Nejedly of North Platte; brother, Kevin D. (Vicki) Fellows of Etoile; granddaughter, Chelsie N. (George) Septer of Waukesha, Wisconsin; grandsons, D.J. Mannila of Fountain Hills; Cody J. (Erica) Fellows of Vancouver, Washington, and Tanner J. (Kathy) Fellows of Joshua, Texas; great-granddaughter, Dallas N. Fellows of Vancouver; great-grandson, Hudson J. Fellows of Vancouver; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, near Callaway. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Adams & Swanson Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Adams & Swanson Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 27, 2021.