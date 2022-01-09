Darrell Lee Keeney, 66, of North Platte, died at Great Plains Health on Dec. 18, 2021. Darrell was born on Aug. 18, 1955, in McCook. He grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte Public Schools and then went to work for Shults Construction. Darrell liked to fish, be outdoors and was very artistic. He was also a member of the First Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Keeney; birth parents, Doyle and Eunice Lawrey; and his wives, Ruth and Cathy. Darrell is survived by his mother, Dorothy Keeney of North Platte; his son, Larry "Derrick" (Helene Love) Hovey; nephew, Jermaine (Trista) Keeney of Omaha; sisters, Michelle (Ken Bible) Keeney of North Platte, Evelyn (Mick) Doyle of Ogallala, Jenny Nightingale of Ceresco and Jackie (Dennis) Sexson of Broomfield, Colorado; brothers, Gary (Amber Sherman) Keeney of North Platte, Billy Poppert of Payson, Arizona, and Richard Hoskins of Kissimmee, Florida; his special friend, Denise Mousel of North Platte; and other family and friends. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Harvest Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at Plainview Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com
or at the service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2022.