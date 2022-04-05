Dave Schuett of Maxwell passed away at his home on March 31, 2022, at the age of 60. Dave, the son of Gerald and Janice Schuett, was born in Grand Island on May 27, 1961. His first few years were spent in Grand Island before the family moved to North Platte. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1979, Dave hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked as a fireman-oiler for 40-plus years until happily retiring in June 2021. On Sept. 27, 1983, Dave married Malia Moore in North Platte. They lived in North Platte where their daughter Ashley was born. The couple later divorced. Dave married Jadeen Ruppert on Dec. 30, 1988, in Maxwell, where they made their home. They had five children: Seth, triplets Charles, Chance and Chase, and daughter, Kassie. Jadeen and Dave later divorced. As a single father, Dave raised his six kids and provided them with a stable home. Dave's devotion to his kids shined by being their biggest fan, never missing a sports event or extra-curricular activity for any of them. Dave took every opportunity to enjoy hunting, fishing, golf, bowling and playing poker. He even won a Nebraska poker tournament and got to play in Vegas. He was a devoted Bud Light man who had a change or heart and taste buds in 2011 and became an avid Miller Lite supporter. Dave was a quick wit with an off-color sense of humor that people loved. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Schuett. Survivors include his children, Ashley (William) Yonker of North Platte, Seth Schuett of Maxwell, David Charles (Valerie) Schuett of Montverde, Florida, Donald Chance (Megan) Schuett of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gerald Chase (Bradee) Schuett of Dickens and Kassandra Schuett or North Platte; his mother and stepfather, Jan and Don Sears of North Platte; sisters, Jennifer Maloney of California and Deborah (Shane) Montgomery of Maxwell; 11 grandchildren; and other friends and family. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In keeping with Dave's wishes, cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Centennial Building in North Platte. Friends and family are invited to come for refreshments and sharing of memories. Bring your favorite stories and pictures to show. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2022.