David was such a sweet soul. Although I knew David for many years, I did not know him real on a personal level.

David was the accountant for my brother-in-law and sister, doing taxes for their law firm. David also did the taxes for me and my husband a few years (small potatoes to what David was use to) and I am sure he was not excited to do it but he was gracious and very helpful to us. Years back our family was lucky to include David for a couple of holiday meals when he was not traveling home and before he met his wife, I think one Easter and one Thanksgiving he joined us and was fun to be around. We were all broken hearted to hear of David's passing. He will be missed~

Marilyn Davis Acquaintance April 1, 2021