Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Melvin Ackerman
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
David Melvin Ackerman, 65, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021, following a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was born in North Platte on April 15, 1955, a fitting date for one who became a tax accountant. The first of five children, David graduated from North Platte Senior High in 1973, attended community college in North Platte and graduated from Hasting College in 1978. David ventured to Eugene, Oregon, where he opened an energy contracting business. He relocated to San Diego, then to Golden, Colorado, and returned to the San Diego area of Winchester, where he began a long career as a professional tax accountant, forming endearing and long-term friendships with his small business clients. He was a serial learner, dabbling in technology patents, coding and backyard gardening. He was most proud of the corn he grew in California as only a Nebraska Cornhusker fan could do. He was a mischievous brother and loving son, finding humor in simple things. David was humble and frugal, proudly preferring to drive his 300,000-mile Scion over his new Tesla. He enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and visiting local wineries. He happily married his partner of many years, Arleen Sarreal-Ackerman. David was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Ackerman; and youngest brother, Peter Ackerman. In addition to wife Arleen, he is survived by her son, Jake Gibson, with whom he had a special relationship; his mother, Zoe Valentine Holland of Lincoln; Matthew (Tammy) Ackerman of North Platte, Cynthia Lowry of Denver, Ann (Jan) Frohman of Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family graveside service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Service
livestream services
livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapels Facebook page, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
David was such a sweet soul. Although I knew David for many years, I did not know him real on a personal level.
David was the accountant for my brother-in-law and sister, doing taxes for their law firm. David also did the taxes for me and my husband a few years (small potatoes to what David was use to) and I am sure he was not excited to do it but he was gracious and very helpful to us. Years back our family was lucky to include David for a couple of holiday meals when he was not traveling home and before he met his wife, I think one Easter and one Thanksgiving he joined us and was fun to be around. We were all broken hearted to hear of David's passing. He will be missed~
Marilyn Davis
Acquaintance
April 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of David’s passing To his wife and the Ackerman family I extend my deepest sympathies
David and the whole Ackerman family will always be a fond part of my childhood in North Platte the memories of the 5th Street gang are legendary the pole vault pit the days long Risk games wiffle ball and pick up football games in the street playing basketball in the ally the little clubhouse that burned down watching David run track for NPHS the time David and I went to see Paul McCartney in Denver in 1976 The pop bottle rocket wars David was right in the middle of everything He will be missed but not forgotten. A life well lived
Jeffrey Scheuler
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
Arlene,
Gosh, I am sorry for your loss.
Thank you for letting us know.
David was A very good person, a very good friend, our accountant, and business partner.
Together, we founded a start up company called InfoHighway, an Internet service provider In 1995.
It was very successful.
We often talked to David about finding a wife but he was looking for the perfect woman.
I am happy that he Finally found you.
David Mangum.
The Woodlands Texas
282-813-2707
David Mangum
Coworker
March 17, 2021
My grandmother, Nellie Ackerman Woods, and David's grandfather, Harry Ackerman were sister and brother.
My father, Harry Woods, was a first cousin to David's father, Melvin.
I remember attending Zoe Valentine and Melvin Ackerman's wedding.
In the 1970's I was his brother, Peter's, 5th grade teacher at Washington School.
Remember the good times - LOVE - My thoughts are with all of David's family.
Harriette Woods Luttrell
Family
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I had only met David a few times. It was apparent how much the family enjoyed his visits. Peace and understanding to the family.
Dan Janak
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
Matt Ackerman is my son-in-law. My sincere condolences to David´s wife Arleen, His mother Zoe and the entire family and David´s friends.
Marcy Schneider
March 12, 2021
I hadn't seen my cousin David since he was a youngster in North Platte but we had the pleasure of getting together for a short visit a little over a year ago in Prescott, AZ. I had looked forward to visiting with him again. My condolences.
Bud Ackerman
Family
March 11, 2021
My Sympathy, Thoughts, and Prayers go out to the Family. May the memories he left behind Brighten your thoughts of him forever.
Roger Stroud
March 11, 2021
The love and prayers of all of us in David's North Platte High School Class of 1973 are with you at this difficult time. He is remembered fondly as a kind (and oh so smart) young man. Rest in Peace, David.
Leigh Henline
Classmate
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathies Arlene. Stay strong. May David rest in peace...
Marlyse
Friend
March 10, 2021
I grew up a couple houses east of the Ackerman house and David was a year or so older than I was... l remember his little brother Matthew he was a year or so behind me in school... and they had a cute little sister... I don't recall any other kids...they were all kind of quite and shy .. good neighbors didn't start any trouble...
Mark and Sheryl Schaeffer
Neighbor
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results