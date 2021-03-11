David Melvin Ackerman, 65, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021, following a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was born in North Platte on April 15, 1955, a fitting date for one who became a tax accountant. The first of five children, David graduated from North Platte Senior High in 1973, attended community college in North Platte and graduated from Hasting College in 1978. David ventured to Eugene, Oregon, where he opened an energy contracting business. He relocated to San Diego, then to Golden, Colorado, and returned to the San Diego area of Winchester, where he began a long career as a professional tax accountant, forming endearing and long-term friendships with his small business clients. He was a serial learner, dabbling in technology patents, coding and backyard gardening. He was most proud of the corn he grew in California as only a Nebraska Cornhusker fan could do. He was a mischievous brother and loving son, finding humor in simple things. David was humble and frugal, proudly preferring to drive his 300,000-mile Scion over his new Tesla. He enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and visiting local wineries. He happily married his partner of many years, Arleen Sarreal-Ackerman. David was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Ackerman; and youngest brother, Peter Ackerman. In addition to wife Arleen, he is survived by her son, Jake Gibson, with whom he had a special relationship; his mother, Zoe Valentine Holland of Lincoln; Matthew (Tammy) Ackerman of North Platte, Cynthia Lowry of Denver, Ann (Jan) Frohman of Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A private family graveside service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2021.