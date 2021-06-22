David Rodger Hughes, 81, of Sutherland, passed away June 20, 2021, at the Sutherland Care Center. David was born, on June 28, 1939, the youngest of six children, to Almer Robert and Acenath Carrie (Schrekengast) Hughes in Sutherland. He grew up on the family farm south of Sutherland and attended country schools for the first two years before going to Sutherland Public Schools. After graduating in 1957, Dave worked for the telephone company in Sutherland until enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the military until his honorable discharge in 1966. He then returned home and went to work for Hunt Telephone Company. In 1969, he hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a conductor/brakeman until retiring in 2001. After retiring, Dave took recycling quite seriously and became known around town as the "Can Man." Dave met Betty Brown in 1966, and they married on June 11, 1967. They made their home in Sutherland and became parents with the adoption of their daughter, Bobbi Sue, from the Nebraska Children's Home on Feb. 13, 1973. Dave was a member of the Sutherland United Methodist Church and Otto V. Johnson Post No. 208 Sutherland American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Almer and Acenath; sisters, Lola Pauline Hughes, Joyce Boyer and Ramona Watrous-Powell; and brothers-in-law, Bud Priel and Pete Watrous. Dave is survived by his wife, Betty of Sutherland; daughter, Bobbi Cooper and special friend Shawn Barthel: granddaughter, Charlee Rayn of Parker, Colorado; sister, Betty Priel of North Platte; brother, Bill (Evelyn) Hughes of Spencer, Iowa; brother-in-law, Lloyd (friend, Marilyn) Boyer of North Platte; his former exchange students, Hiroko Izawa and Hisae Yano and their families; and many nieces, nephews and other family. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home or the Sutherland Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the Sutherland Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2021.