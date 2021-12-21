David L. McQuay, 69, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021. He was born on Aug. 29, 1952, in Ogallala and graduated from Ogallala High School with the class of 1971. He married Diann Withers on April 16, 1972, and the couple had two children, a son, Bryan and a daughter, Angela, before divorcing. On Sept. 29, 1995, he married Rhonda Cook in North Platte. Throughout his life, Dave held many jobs: an electrical lineman, delivery driver for Coors and most recently a railroad transport driver. In 1982, he purchased Mac's Snacks, which he ran until his death. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico and Las Vegas, spending time with his dog and being with family, especially his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed the horse races at Fonner Park, playing keno and having a beer with the many friends he made over the years. He also restored old cars and participated in drag racing in Julesburg, Colorado, and Kearney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda; parents, William (Dillon) and Dorothy McQuay; and brother, Roger McQuay. Survivors include his son, Bryan (Meredith) McQuay of Alma; daughter, Angela (Todd) Chaney of Omaha; and grandchildren, Peyton and Grant McQuay and Delaney Woltman. A memorial has been established to Paws-itive Partners of North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Cremation was chosen. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.