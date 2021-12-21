We are so SAD to hear the news of Dave's passing away! We didn't even know he was sick! We will miss him walking (driving down Twin Lakes) with his dog & just his normal drive in & park & visit a while stops to check in on how we're doing. We were witness to Dave & Rhonda's wedding & have many great memories with them. Now he can join her again & I'm sure she's giving him that cute laugh, smile & hug he's been missing since she passed away. We actually have known Dave since the old Coors Dist. days & the hydroplanes in Lake Mac. We do go way back. I'm glad he's not lonely anymore & will be able to reunite w/ Rhonda now in heaven. They had so much fun together & dearly loved you kids & grands~! Hugs to you all on your deep loss. Please text or call when/if you allow special friends at his celebration of life down the road.. 308-530-1474 (Sherry's)

Stan & Sherry Weatherly Friend December 21, 2021