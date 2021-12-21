Menu
David L. McQuay
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
David L. McQuay, 69, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021. He was born on Aug. 29, 1952, in Ogallala and graduated from Ogallala High School with the class of 1971. He married Diann Withers on April 16, 1972, and the couple had two children, a son, Bryan and a daughter, Angela, before divorcing. On Sept. 29, 1995, he married Rhonda Cook in North Platte. Throughout his life, Dave held many jobs: an electrical lineman, delivery driver for Coors and most recently a railroad transport driver. In 1982, he purchased Mac's Snacks, which he ran until his death. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico and Las Vegas, spending time with his dog and being with family, especially his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed the horse races at Fonner Park, playing keno and having a beer with the many friends he made over the years. He also restored old cars and participated in drag racing in Julesburg, Colorado, and Kearney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda; parents, William (Dillon) and Dorothy McQuay; and brother, Roger McQuay. Survivors include his son, Bryan (Meredith) McQuay of Alma; daughter, Angela (Todd) Chaney of Omaha; and grandchildren, Peyton and Grant McQuay and Delaney Woltman. A memorial has been established to Paws-itive Partners of North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.
We are so SAD to hear the news of Dave's passing away! We didn't even know he was sick! We will miss him walking (driving down Twin Lakes) with his dog & just his normal drive in & park & visit a while stops to check in on how we're doing. We were witness to Dave & Rhonda's wedding & have many great memories with them. Now he can join her again & I'm sure she's giving him that cute laugh, smile & hug he's been missing since she passed away. We actually have known Dave since the old Coors Dist. days & the hydroplanes in Lake Mac. We do go way back. I'm glad he's not lonely anymore & will be able to reunite w/ Rhonda now in heaven. They had so much fun together & dearly loved you kids & grands~! Hugs to you all on your deep loss. Please text or call when/if you allow special friends at his celebration of life down the road.. 308-530-1474 (Sherry's)
Stan & Sherry Weatherly
Friend
December 21, 2021
