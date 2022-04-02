David Lavelle Stoddard, 61, of Satsuma, Florida, passed from this life on March 30, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. A native of North Platte, David resided in Putnam County since 2008, coming from St. Marys, Georgia. Years ago, while living in Nebraska, David was a rancher. For the past 42 years he had been a long-distance truck driver and for several years owned and operated his own truck. A member of Southside Baptist Church in Palatka, Florida, he was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) as well as the Patriot Guard. David truly loved his wife, Dian, and loved spending time with his family and especially the grandkids. In his leisure time, David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavelle and Lola Faye Stoddard. David is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dian Lewis Stoddard of Satsuma; his children, Chana (Jose) Saavedra of Jacksonville, Florida, Cynthia (Chris) DeJulia of Spokane, Washington, Danyel Stoddard of St. Augustine, Florida, Tyler Stoddard of North Platte, Mykael Stoddard of Broken Bow and Katie (Jonathan) Thomas of Palatka; his siblings, Floyd (Sheelah) Stoddard of Salina, Kansas, Maria (Kris) LeDuc of Box Elder, South Dakota and Kim (Deb) Nelson of Cozad; grandchildren, Dominick (Meghan) DeJulia, Josiah DeJulia, November DeJulia, Ryleigh DeJulia, Dailyn Clause, Isaac Clause, Isabella Saavedra, Samara Stoddard and Cason Thomas; and his father- and mother-in-law, Rev. LeRoy and Charlotte Lewis of Satsuma. Online condolences may be shared at johnsonoverturffunerals.com
. Services celebrating David's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at the Southside Baptist Church at the outside Tabernacle with Pastor Shaun Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill West Cemetery in Palatka. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church. Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2022.