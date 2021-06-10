Deborah Susan Claudson, 56, of North Platte, passed away June 7, 2021, at home. She was born Dec. 8, 1964, to Walter and Bonnie (Honkcomp) Collins in Omaha. Deborah graduated from Joseph's College of Beauty. On Oct. 10, 1987, she married Kelly Claudson in North Platte. Deborah worked at several hair salons before opening Bold and Beautiful in North Platte and owned it until this past January. She was also a Mary Kay sales director for many years. Throughout her career, she made countless friends and touched the lives of many. She will be dearly missed. Deborah enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and loved to garden. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter. Survivors include her husband, Kelly of North Platte; mother, Bonnie Curry of North Platte; three children, Austin Claudson of North Platte, Candace White of Kearney and Ethan Claudson of North Platte; granddaughter, Sadie White of Kearney; sister, Donna Collins of Omaha; nephew, Chaz Liechti of Omaha; and several other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2021.