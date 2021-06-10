Menu
Deborah Susan Claudson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Deborah Susan Claudson, 56, of North Platte, passed away June 7, 2021, at home. She was born Dec. 8, 1964, to Walter and Bonnie (Honkcomp) Collins in Omaha. Deborah graduated from Joseph's College of Beauty. On Oct. 10, 1987, she married Kelly Claudson in North Platte. Deborah worked at several hair salons before opening Bold and Beautiful in North Platte and owned it until this past January. She was also a Mary Kay sales director for many years. Throughout her career, she made countless friends and touched the lives of many. She will be dearly missed. Deborah enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and loved to garden. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter. Survivors include her husband, Kelly of North Platte; mother, Bonnie Curry of North Platte; three children, Austin Claudson of North Platte, Candace White of Kearney and Ethan Claudson of North Platte; granddaughter, Sadie White of Kearney; sister, Donna Collins of Omaha; nephew, Chaz Liechti of Omaha; and several other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Maldonado-Radcliffe
Acquaintance
June 12, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always
Angie Wiita
Friend
June 12, 2021
I am sorry Austin
David Brown
June 11, 2021
Keep you in my prayers
David Brown
June 11, 2021
I can't believe Deb is gone from us. Thoughts and prayers are with the family is this devastating time.
Ellie Schad
Friend
June 11, 2021
Kelly Austin Candace and Ethan...our hearts are so saddened by your loss. Deb was a neat person and loved her family so much! Our prayers are with you as you face some hard days ahead. Prayers that the greatest memories will fill you with peace and comfort.
Corene & Randy Richards
Friend
June 11, 2021
I so enjoyed her so much when she would visit us in the UPS Store. Hugs to all of you.
Kathy Bourque
June 11, 2021
Kyle Troyer
June 10, 2021
Kelly & family, There are just no words at the shock of learning of the untimely death of Deb !!! My heart goes out to all of you !! !! My deepest condolences Jo Melgoza
Jo Melgoza
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Deb, she was such a nice person. I was under her when she was a Mary Kay director, I enjoyed her, and she will be missed. Rest Easy!
Shawna Naranjo
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your passing. I am sure the angels are there with open arms, keep a watch from heaven on your children and Kelly. I will miss you.
Angie Miles
Friend
June 10, 2021
