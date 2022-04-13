Deb was one of the best friends I ever had in my life time.

She could make the best ice tea, and loved going for those visits when Deb lived in Sioux County, NE and enjoying a cold glass of ice tea. Deb was a beautiful lady with a very kind compassionate heart.

RIP my very dear wonderful friend

Those special memories in my heart ❤ will keep you alive in my heart and mind until we meet again ....

Jamie Costello Friend April 12, 2022