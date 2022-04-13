Debra Lynn Gall, 66, of North Platte, passed away on April 7, 2022, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 14, 1955, in Port Hueneme, California, the daughter of Tom and DeVota (Rohrs) VanPelt. Deb graduated from high school in Amarillo, Texas, and attended Western Nebraska Community College. She worked for many years at the service desk at Sun Mart and later Gary's Superfoods in North Platte. Deb was very artistic and loved photography, especially taking nature and Western scenery photographs and pencil drawings. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her Husky dogs, time relaxing on the patio and outdoor BBQ's. Deb loved life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, Clinton Van Pelt. Surviving Deb is her significant other, William "Bill" Klatt of North Platte; children, Jay D. (Heather) Gall of Morrill, Trisha Gall of Helena, Montana, Matt (Katie) Fergusion of Central City, Joni (Eric) Sandovall of North Platte, Chad (Mellissa) Fergusion of Des Moines, Iowa, Kaley (Mike Fruit) Fergusion of Central City and Austin Klatt of North Platte; and 14 grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Anne Durboraw officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Morrill Cemetery. The guest book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2022.