Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Lynn Gall
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
10:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn Gall, 66, of North Platte, passed away on April 7, 2022, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 14, 1955, in Port Hueneme, California, the daughter of Tom and DeVota (Rohrs) VanPelt. Deb graduated from high school in Amarillo, Texas, and attended Western Nebraska Community College. She worked for many years at the service desk at Sun Mart and later Gary's Superfoods in North Platte. Deb was very artistic and loved photography, especially taking nature and Western scenery photographs and pencil drawings. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her Husky dogs, time relaxing on the patio and outdoor BBQ's. Deb loved life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, Clinton Van Pelt. Surviving Deb is her significant other, William "Bill" Klatt of North Platte; children, Jay D. (Heather) Gall of Morrill, Trisha Gall of Helena, Montana, Matt (Katie) Fergusion of Central City, Joni (Eric) Sandovall of North Platte, Chad (Mellissa) Fergusion of Des Moines, Iowa, Kaley (Mike Fruit) Fergusion of Central City and Austin Klatt of North Platte; and 14 grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Anne Durboraw officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Morrill Cemetery. The guest book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deb was one of the best friends I ever had in my life time.
She could make the best ice tea, and loved going for those visits when Deb lived in Sioux County, NE and enjoying a cold glass of ice tea. Deb was a beautiful lady with a very kind compassionate heart.
RIP my very dear wonderful friend
Those special memories in my heart ❤ will keep you alive in my heart and mind until we meet again ....
Jamie Costello
Friend
April 12, 2022
Deb has been one of my favorites. Going to miss her.
Mary Kinney
Friend
April 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results