Delila "Pye" Cooper
Delila "Pye" Cooper, 88, of Curtis, died Nov. 26, 2020, at Senior Living Choices in Curtis. Survivors include son, Mark Cooper of Papillion; daughters, Barbara (Larry "Dale") Grobe of Curtis and Susan (Roy) Roberts of Plattsmouth; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Cooper; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; three sisters, Hilda Leachman of Alliance, Luella Glaze of Curtis and Eloise "Pickle" Snyder of Grant; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Berean Bible Church with Pastor Brian Nicklas officiating. Interment will follow in the Curtis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Berean Bible Church. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines and current DHM's will be followed.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Berean Bible Church
Dec
4
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Berean Bible Church
Dec
5
Service
10:30a.m.
Berean Bible Church
Funeral services provided by:
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
