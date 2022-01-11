Delores Yvonne (McKillip) Richards, 92, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at her residence near Hayes Center, surrounded by her children. Delores, the oldest daughter of Irwin "Fay" and Letha "Mae" (Gangwish) McKillip, was born on Aug. 28, 1929, in Hastings. Delores and her brother rode a horse to District 29 School (McKillip School), which she attended through the eighth grade. Delores excelled in 4-H, winning a trip to Chicago and being awarded a heifer for outstanding record keeping. Delores and Harold's lifelong romance began with him walking her home from a Halloween party their freshman year. Delores took normal training while in high school and graduated as valedictorian from Hayes County High School in 1947. Immediately after high school, she taught country school with time spent between Districts 15, 27 and 29 for two years before marrying her high school sweetheart, Harold Lee Richards, on July 27, 1949, in Hayes Center. To this union, four children were born: Sherry, Terry, Barry and Kerry. Delores was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, the Women's Missionary Guild and served on the Hayes County School Board. Lifelong friends were made during Harold's time in the army as well as during the years they spent in the American Agriculture Movement. They participated along with Terry and Barry in the American Agriculture Tractorcade to Washington, D.C. in 1979. She loved all aspects of farm and ranch life as she worked side-by-side with Harold feeding and raising cattle, harvesting and hauling wheat and anything and everything else needed to have a successful operation. She was a great cook and enjoyed passing on her cooking skills. Every moment, whether in the kitchen or riding in the pickup, was an opportunity for teaching her children, grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; infant son, Daryl Dean; great-grandson, Colton Keith Eggleston; her parents, Fay and Mae McKillip; mother- and father-in-law, Mae and Harold Richards Sr.; brother, Lamoine McKillip; sister, Devona Downs; brothers-in-law, Norman Scott and Laryl Richards and his wife, MaryAnn; and sister-in-law, Karen Scott. Survivors include her children, Sherry and husband, Don Purvis, of Kearney; Terry and wife, Diane (nee Helberg) Richards, of Hayes Center; Barry and wife, Marian (nee Kotschwar) Richards, of Hayes Center; Kerry and husband, Tom Thompson, of Omaha; grandchildren: Darcie (Luke) Weiss, Danielle (Jayson) Eggleston, Derek (Alicia) Richards, Zac (Cayla) Richards, Beau Richards and significant other, Darien, Joelle (Tyler) Scherr and Ryan Thompson and fiancée, Jess; 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister-in-law, Betty McKillip; brother-in-law, Lyle Downs; and nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to niece Shelly Scott for assisting the family the past several years. Memorials are suggested to McCook Home Health & Hospice or the Bethel Baptist Church of Hayes Center. Online condolences may be shared at herrmannfh.com
. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Bethel Baptist Church, Hayes Center, with Pastor Leonard La Hair officiating. Burial will follow at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook. The family will be present to receive friends. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2022.