Delores Eileen (Risk) Spradlin, 76, of North Platte, peacefully passed away June 28, 2021, at Great Plains Health with her loved ones at her side. She was born on Sept. 23, 1944, to George and Eileen (Johnson) Risk of Omaha. She grew up in Columbus, where she graduated high school. She then attended college and wound up in California. She was united in marriage to Bobby Ray Spradlin of Mount Vernon, Arkansas, on Jan. 23, 1971, in Palm Springs, California. The couple lived in the Palm Springs area, where they had their first two children. They then moved to Arkansas, where they had their third child, and then to Nebraska where they had their fourth child before returning to Arkansas in 1984. The couple divorced in 1989. Shortly after, Delores returned to Nebraska briefly before deciding to finish college in Colorado, where she remained to finish her career and retired. In 2018, she moved to North Platte, where she spent her time gardening, hosting book club, volunteering at Buffalo Elementary, Salvation Army and the Heritage Museum. She was a member of the Episcopal Church and later converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she remained a devout member. She taught Primary to the children for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eileen Risk; and three brothers, Dale Risk, Kenneth Risk and Victor Risk. She is survived by her four children, Lescley and Holmer Creutz of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Christopher and Marci Spradlin of North Platte, Michael and Jennifer Spradlin of Centennial, Colorado, and Sarah and Jason Johannes of Hayes, Kansas; ten grandchildren, Christopher, Brittany, Danielle, Jonathan, Joshua, Mickenzie, Dominic, Nicholas, Maleena and Janell; two great-grandchildren, Chrysanthemum and Joseph; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Risk. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Special Olympics
or the Shiners Hospitals for Children. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Jesse Dunn presiding. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.