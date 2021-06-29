Menu
Delores Eileen Spradlin
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Delores Eileen (Risk) Spradlin, 76, of North Platte, peacefully passed away June 28, 2021, at Great Plains Health with her loved ones at her side. She was born on Sept. 23, 1944, to George and Eileen (Johnson) Risk of Omaha. She grew up in Columbus, where she graduated high school. She then attended college and wound up in California. She was united in marriage to Bobby Ray Spradlin of Mount Vernon, Arkansas, on Jan. 23, 1971, in Palm Springs, California. The couple lived in the Palm Springs area, where they had their first two children. They then moved to Arkansas, where they had their third child, and then to Nebraska where they had their fourth child before returning to Arkansas in 1984. The couple divorced in 1989. Shortly after, Delores returned to Nebraska briefly before deciding to finish college in Colorado, where she remained to finish her career and retired. In 2018, she moved to North Platte, where she spent her time gardening, hosting book club, volunteering at Buffalo Elementary, Salvation Army and the Heritage Museum. She was a member of the Episcopal Church and later converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she remained a devout member. She taught Primary to the children for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eileen Risk; and three brothers, Dale Risk, Kenneth Risk and Victor Risk. She is survived by her four children, Lescley and Holmer Creutz of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Christopher and Marci Spradlin of North Platte, Michael and Jennifer Spradlin of Centennial, Colorado, and Sarah and Jason Johannes of Hayes, Kansas; ten grandchildren, Christopher, Brittany, Danielle, Jonathan, Joshua, Mickenzie, Dominic, Nicholas, Maleena and Janell; two great-grandchildren, Chrysanthemum and Joseph; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Risk. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Special Olympics or the Shiners Hospitals for Children. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Jesse Dunn presiding. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Delores was an extremely intelligent, kind person. As her cousin (her father and my mother were siblings), I always looked forward to our time together (from the Sadie Risk Family Reunion in Colorado Springs when we were quite young, to Risk family events throughout the years. Recently, many cousins kept a text string circulating as a means of keeping in touch; I enjoyed Delores's loving input! May her memory be eternal; my condolences go out to her entire family. (I made a donation in her memory to St. George Church, Cedar Rapids, IA). With Love, Cousin Mary Wortman
Mary Wortman
July 7, 2021
Deloris was a choice sister-in-law. We never parted without feeling that we had been blessed and bathed in her sweet spirit. We never saw her hair pulling angry or out of control. She had a disarming smile which she always displayed with ease. She did not condemn, complain or criticize. She was easy forgiving all trespasses.

Deloris was an angel on hot wheels who was a willing servant to others. She was a candle in a darkened room that made one feel better for having known her.

May the Great God in Heaven bless her precious memory and her beautiful children and grandchildren today and always.

Ron and Pat Spradlin
Conway, AR
Ron & Pat Spradlin
Family
July 2, 2021
You will be greatly missed Momma D. I´m grateful to have had you as a second mom.
Jennifer glass-murphy and family
Other
July 2, 2021
Delores was a great cousin. I regret not spending more time with her and getting to know her better over the years. She will be missed by many.
George Daniel
Family
July 2, 2021
My deepest condolences, To all her kids and brothers and sister ,may she rest in peace , love you Dolores ,she will be missed and yes I feel y'all pain sorry for your loss, love y'all
Cynthia and Gonzalo
Family
July 1, 2021
Jon Keck
June 30, 2021
