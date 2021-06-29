Deloris was a choice sister-in-law. We never parted without feeling that we had been blessed and bathed in her sweet spirit. We never saw her hair pulling angry or out of control. She had a disarming smile which she always displayed with ease. She did not condemn, complain or criticize. She was easy forgiving all trespasses.



Deloris was an angel on hot wheels who was a willing servant to others. She was a candle in a darkened room that made one feel better for having known her.



May the Great God in Heaven bless her precious memory and her beautiful children and grandchildren today and always.



Ron and Pat Spradlin

Conway, AR

Ron & Pat Spradlin Family July 2, 2021