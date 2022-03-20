Deloris Shirley Grauerholz On March 17, 2022, Deloris Grauerholz, longtime resident of Sutherland, passed away at the age of 79. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sutherland. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Memorials are suggested to the church or the donor's choice.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2022.