It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Denise Renee (Peden) Cardenas. On Sept. 25, 2021, Denise joined her heavenly family and gained her wings after blessing us with 60 years, 2 months and 3 days on this earth. She was held in a loving embrace by her children, her brother Dennis and her sister Julie as she took her last breaths and departed this world at 4:23 p.m. Denise was born to Gerold Edward Peden and Bonnie Dell (Hemenway) Peden on July 22, 1961, at 10:40 a.m. in North Platte. In 1978, Denise met Mike Cardenas and after graduating from North Platte High School, they ventured off to live in Rowland Heights, California. While in California, Denise helped manage the Casa La Paz apartment complex that her good friends, Lupe and Ernie, owned. Denise loved to visit Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knotts Berry Farm and Dodger's Stadium, amongst other memorable places, and go whale watching on the beach. Denise and Mike were married in Las Vegas on July 25, 1989. In 1990, Mike hired on the Union Pacific Railroad and they moved back to North Platte. Denise was blessed to be able to stay home and raise her five children, whom she loved with all her heart. While in Nebraska, Denise enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, the outdoors, Husker football and gardening but especially loved her oldies music. Diana Ross was her absolute favorite singer of all time. On her 55th birthday, Denise was surprised with tickets to see Diana Ross at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha. She was able to see Diana again for her 58th birthday at the Stir Cover in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Most importantly, Denise loved spending time with her children and her only grandchild, Haden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerold and Bonnie Peden; sister, Sandy Peden; nephew, Chad Brauer; and sister-in-law, Darlene Peden. Denise is survived by her husband, Mike Cardenas of North Platte; their children, Michelle (Eric) Cardenas and Miranda Cardenas, both of Lincoln, and Michael, Terrell and Tiffany Cardenas, and grandson, Haden Cardenas, all of North Platte; her siblings, Kathy (Chuck) Brauer of North Platte, Julie Peden of Lincoln, Mark Peden of Globe, Arizona, and her twin brother, Dennis Peden of Columbus; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 1, with a Rosary service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2021.