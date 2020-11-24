Dennis Carl "Denny/Pete" Peterson, 67, of Burwell, formerly of North Platte, died Nov. 20, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Dennis was born July 10, 1953, in North Platte, to Gifford and Helen (Marlin) Peterson. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1971. On January 26, 1972, Dennis hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad. He started his railroading career as a fireman oiler and later took a machinist apprenticeship. After completing his apprenticeship, he became a carded machinist who was also a member of the IAM Union. Dennis retired from UPRR on Dec. 1, 2013, after 42 years of service. Dennis met the love of his life, Rhonda White, and they married on Oct. 1, 1977, in North Platte. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters, Tisha and Maegan. After Rhonda retired, they moved to Burwell in December of 2015. Dennis worked at CarQuest Auto Parts. He was incredibly involved with the community and helped out wherever needed. Whether it be taking mail to "the ladies" or volunteering within the community. Dennis was as ornery as they came and was a great family man. He enjoyed coaching softball, classic cars, fishing, rock music, sprint cars and collecting Hot Wheels cars. He also loved going to his grandchildren's events and cherished the time he spent with them. He also touched the lives of the many children that Rhonda had in daycare and preschool. Dennis was an active member of his church, where he served on different boards. He was also an active member of the Teammates Mentoring Program and the Calamus Cruisers Car Club. Dennis had a passion for helping others in any way he could. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and several in-laws. Dennis is survived by his wife, Rhonda Peterson of Burwell; daughters, Tisha (Travis Lindsay) Peterson-Shaner of North Platte and Maegan (Bryon) Shirley of Hershey; grandchildren, Jaylee Shaner and Landon Peterson-Kennicutt; niece, Carla Morgan and her children, Caleb and Haylee; his beloved dog, Drake Drakers; many other family members; and several lifelong friends. No flowers please. Memorials are suggested to the Burwell Methodist Church or the Burwell Fire Department. Cards or memorials can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 781, Burwell, NE 68823. A graveside memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Sargent, with Pastor Serene Samuel officiating. Warm, casual dress is suggested. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing observed. Online streaming of the Memorial Service can be viewed live or at any time at youtube.com/channel/UCK3SekLC99zGSQO1dy--LHQ
. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.