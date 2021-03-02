Dennis W. Meredith, 74, of Gothenburg, died Feb. 28, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Dennis was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Gothenburg, the son of William Harvey and Florence (Effenback) Meredith. Dennis graduated from Cozad High School and then attended some college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He joined the Army Reserves and was deployed to Germany during Desert Storm. Dennis served in the Army Reserves for 33 years and retired as a master sergeant. Dennis married Debra G. Reed on August 12, 1978, in Cozad. To this union, Rebecca and Shawn were born. Dennis, Debra and their family took up residency in Colorado and Wyoming before settling in central Nebraska. Dennis worked in construction and carpentry all of his life. He loved to remodel houses, driving around in his Corvette and visiting with everyone that he met. He loved to go back-road driving, elk hunting, scuba diving and making toys for his grandkids. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, William and Florence; grandson, Wyatt Colby Meredith; in-laws, Jack and Gail Reed; brother-in-law, Roger Pedersen; and nephew, Ryan Reed. Survivors include wife, Debra Meredith of Gothenburg; son, Shawn (Amie) Meredith of Walden, Colorado; daughter, Rebecca (fiancé, Brad Cary) Meredith of Gothenburg; seven grandchildren, Keisha, Grace, Meredith, Connor, Memphis, Remington and Hudson; great-grandchild, Jackson; and numerous other family and friends. Memorials are suggested to a fund established at Flatwater Bank for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m., with family present 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2021.