Diana Lavonne Hipple Diana Lavonne Hipple, 63, of North Platte passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. She was born Aug. 2, 1958, to Ralph and Esther (Kembel) Christman, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service on Friday at the Moose Lodge. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. to greet friends, Thursday, Dec. 30. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
22 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. Diana was a special lady. I will miss her friendship and sweet smile!
Sharon Negley
Friend
January 15, 2022
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Radcliffe
January 6, 2022
Best wishes and prayers to George and the family
George Lauby
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
Myrna Liebig
January 2, 2022
Saddened to learn of Diana's death. She was a great personality who was loved and respected. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Myrna Liebig
Friend
January 2, 2022
We have been out of town and we were shocked to hear of Diane's passing. What a great family. Our thoughts and prayers to you, George and the family.
With Sympathy, Dave and Peg
Dave and Peg Brogden
Friend
January 1, 2022
George and family: So sorry to hear about Diana. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. All My Love, Sandy Vargas
Sandy Vargas
Friend
January 1, 2022
I was saddened to hear of Diane’s passing. She was a joy to visit with when she came to Ogallala City Hall to meet with her vocational rehab clients in Ogallala. Very caring lady who will be missed by many!,
Jane Skinner
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, George and family. The Moody Family, Lisa, Don, Sarah and Olivia
lisa moody
Acquaintance
December 31, 2021
We had a lot of good times when we would go camping she was a wonderful lady .
Yolanda Denisse
Friend
December 31, 2021
I had her as a p.o. And she was a good lady only wanted the best for u ?
Aaron Clark
December 30, 2021
Yolanda Denisse
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sending Huggs and prayers to George and family
Galen and Jody Curtis
Friend
December 30, 2021
I always thought Diana was a great wife. I never once heard her complain about George skiing with "The Alligator Ski Club" on his birthdays. Our thoughts are with you. Pat and Donna Pelster
Pat and Donna Pelster
Friend
December 30, 2021
Such a sweet lady. Sorry to hear this.
Darla Arensdorf Sautter
Friend
December 30, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your daughter. You and Diane were a very special couple. She was a wonderful lady and friend.
Jean Piester
Friend
December 30, 2021
George, our thoughts and prayers are with you❤ - Galen, Karol, Kris, and Emily Smith
Smith Family
Friend
December 29, 2021
Shocked and sad to hear of her passing. I worked with George at the Telegraph. Got to know Diane that way. Sincere sympathy to George and family.
Nancy Richsrdson
Friend
December 29, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to learn of Diana's passing. My daughter Ivy has many pleasant memories of visiting Jamie and your family. I too have pleasant memories such as working with George at the Telegraph, Jamie visiting our home and Diana at Messiah Lutheran.
We are al together on this journey of life.
Sharing each other's joy and sorrow.
God's peace, Judy
Judy Rossetter
Other
December 29, 2021
Sending our love and prayers to George and family.
Gary and Ginny Carter
December 29, 2021
Diana has been missed in Parole Supervision and the Parole Board since her retirement. Now she will be forever missed. My memories of her will be her smile and her efficiency when dealing with work concerning me. My condolences to the family and friends.
Rhonda Medley
Coworker
December 29, 2021
Sending prayers and hugs. Sorry your loss! Diane will be missed.