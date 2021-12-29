Diana Lavonne Hipple Diana Lavonne Hipple, 63, of North Platte passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. She was born Aug. 2, 1958, to Ralph and Esther (Kembel) Christman, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service on Friday at the Moose Lodge. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. to greet friends, Thursday, Dec. 30. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2021.