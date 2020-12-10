Dirac Lars Twidwell, Sr., 61, of LaMonte, Missouri, passed away Dec. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1959, in North Platte, a son of the late Bryson and Margie (Eaton) Twidwell. On Aug. 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Joan Marie Hoefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. He was a 1977 graduate of North Platte Senior High School. He attended Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte where he played baseball and earned an Associate of Arts degree in 1979. Dirac completed a 40-year career with Union Pacific Railroad as a signalman and retired in 2019 as signal shop manager with RCL Wiring in Sedalia, Missouri. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended St. Patrick Chapel in Sedalia. He was a 3rd-degree member of Council 831 Knights of Columbus. Dirac made life a hobby and knew no stranger. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, deer hunting and golfing. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers, Howard and Terry; and brothers-in-law, Doug Scott, Larry Johnson and Gregory Hoefer. In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by three sons, Dirac (Kristin) Twidwell, Jr. and their children, Marin Elizabeth, 10, and Caius Matthew, 7, of Lincoln; Joshua (Sylvia) Twidwell of Stratford, Connecticut, and their children, Magdalene Flora, 4, Evelyn Albina, 2, and Roslyn Sylvia, 4 months; and Jeremiah Twidwell of Jefferson City, Missouri; siblings, Janice Scott of Preston, Missouri, Linda (Rob) Brown of Omaha, Marcia (Don) Rowley of Adams and Bryson (Irina) Twidwell of Spain; in-laws, Judith Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dolores (Jim) Ohmstede of Granger, Iowa, Raymond (Gachia) Hoefer of Carmel, Indiana, Dennis (Kimberly) Hoefer of Columbus and Jim (Donna) Dalton of Cedar Rapids; and many nephews and nieces. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever in care of Heckart Funeral Home, 903 S. Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO 65301. Prayers of the rosary and a private family Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Patrick Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Parish with a livestream starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.12, on the Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. A celebration of Dirac's life and burial will be at a later date. In the meantime, the family requests a toast to Dirac's memory.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2020.
So sorry Joannie for your loss. Lots of love coming your way!!
Pat Bahl (Thalken)
December 30, 2020
Joni, so sorry for your Loss, prayers sent your way
Diana McCarty
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. From stories I have heard from Josh and my son Nick. There are many wonderful stories to remember. My heart goes out to your family. Prayers to all.
Eileen Martin
Friend
December 15, 2020
Our sincerest condolences for your loss.......
Skip and Chicki Kost
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for Joan and family.
Rose Anne Livengood
December 12, 2020
Joan, our thoughts & prayers go out to you & your family during this time
Dave & Janelle Ohmstede
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry Josh. I only Josh but I believe that Dirac lives in Josh and the goodness, humor and work ethic I have witnessed is a testimony to the Tidwell spirit.
Leo Robinson
December 12, 2020
I am so terribly sorry for the loss of Dirac, Sr. He was full of joy and had an infectious laugh.
Christine Fisher
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
My mom Carrie and I send our prayers and sympathy! May he Rest In Peace!
Sister Catherine Nagl
December 12, 2020
Joan - was very sad to hear about Dirac. He was a good friend and I enjoyed working with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Brenda & Steve Parker
December 12, 2020
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Radcliffe
December 12, 2020
There are so many good memories. .. Looking down from the stage seeing that towering man smiling, making sure the mosh pit was respectful.
Him bursting into the pull barn, like the cool aid man with apple pie moonshine and laughs for all.
Ya just never knew when he'd show up but if we were playing a song he liked he might just pop in, it was kinda like summoning a happy kraken.
Him laughing at my silly squeamishness over the hanging deer..."I thought you were a tough military guy hawhawhawhaw!"
He treated me like part of the family and Istill look up to him as a role model of the kind of guy I'd like to be.
His laugh is forever etched on my mymory.
Can't seem to find words to share how sad I feel for you all.
You are a terrific family.
Dirac was the best of the best.
It is a terrible loss I cry for you.
Neoklis Martin
December 12, 2020
Joan, so sorry to hear about Dirac. We had so many fun times together deer hunting, making jerky. I learned so much from him about the outdoors. Always will cherish our trips we made to Saugatuk, college Station and Herman wine trail. Dirac jr, Josh, Jeremiah your dad was the best dad ever.
Dave Jolly
Coworker
December 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. Sondra, Crystal, Nicole and Mikayla
Sondra Griffin
December 11, 2020
Dear Joan, I wish I could give you a big hug. I am so sorry to hear of Dirac's passing. It seems like just yesterday, he was giving horse rides to all the nieces and nephews. His kindness will always be remembered. much affection to you all..Nancy
Nancy Field
December 11, 2020
As if this year couldn't get any worse, it does with a major loss to the Twidwell family. Deepest sympathies to all of you during your difficult time. Mr. Twidwell, it was a pleasure learning your Midwestern culture of cornhole, 3 man, and driving under the speed limit in the All American Valley. I hope you enjoyed our Northeastern culture of how we dive off docks, tread water in the LI sound, and most importantly mastering the art of the mehhh. Mr. Twidwell, I raise my glass to the heavens for you. NA ZDROWIE!!!
Michael and Alyssa Mysliwiec
December 11, 2020
Terry Miller
December 11, 2020
Courtenay Milliron
December 11, 2020
Josh,
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family.
Alan and Patricia Brown
December 11, 2020
Victoria Donovan
December 10, 2020
To Dirac Twidwell Sr.
It´s hard to say Thank you for all the times you made our lives more entertaining. So many stories and laughs Michelle and l will always remember or small Tailgate with you and Dirac Jr a few years back. So many funny stories we had never heard before. As we walked up to the game you would talk to strangers like you knew them for years. It was a great day.
Ty, Michelle, Mya, Ava Rowley
December 10, 2020
Joan, I am so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Miranda White
December 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Joan, Dirac Jr, Josh & Jeremiah. I have been honored to know Dirac for 35 years. He was an awesome person and absolutely one of the best friends I have ever had. I have enjoyed many days of working, coaching, fishing and just hanging out with him. I will definitely miss him but do have countless memories of of the great times we had together. Rest in peace my friend!
Keith Kettner
December 10, 2020
Regina Bauer
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Dirac. He was always a pleasure to be around and brought a lot of laughter. He was a very dedicated railroader and great to work with. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Terry and Debra Miller
December 10, 2020
Joan & family,
It is heart breaking to learn that Dirac left us so soon. He's been a brother to me as his family welcomed me with open arms while I was attending UNL. His big laughs and quirky sense of humor always brought a smile to my heart. I will always remember him as that tall and slender kid with long arms and legs that he didn't know what to do with them. I am so grateful to know him. May the memories of him comfort you. Dirac, RIP until we meet again.
Eric Tang
December 10, 2020
Dear Joan, Dirac Jr., Josh and Jeremy,
My sincerest condolences on the loss of your beloved husband and father. Simply put, Dirac Sr. was an awesome Uncle. He would light up any room he entered, was full of so much energy and was just so much fun to be around. As a kid I will never forget racing that train! As the years passed we did not get to see each other as much but I always looked forward to our family gatherings where we could talk all things sports. My family´s thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this incredibly difficult time. He will be greatly missed but the memories will be cherished.
Eric Dalton
December 10, 2020
To all of my Uncle's family and friends, many heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to you. Some of my fondest memories are from when we were kids (Dirac was only 3yrs older than I). Memories of building tree forts, hay forts, all of the childhood things at grandma and grandpa Twidwell's house...going to watch him play baseball starting with grandpa couching little league, on up until he was in college. He was quite the jokester and prankster too.
RIP my uncle..... You will dearly be missed by many. I take great joy in knowing you are in heaven with grandma and grandpa. Love, your niece Brenda...and Steve.
Brenda & Steve Butler
December 10, 2020
To all the family and friends of our cousin Dirac: my deepest condolences on the loss of a man far too young. I will cherish the memories of the great times we all had, especially holidays at your childhood home or Grandma Ruth's. Your work here is done. Rest in Peace. May God hold all who mourn in the palm of His hand, today and always, bringing comfort, peace, and especially His love. Peggy Eaton Tanner
Peggy Eaton Tanner
December 10, 2020
Uncle Dirac,
“In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, that no one can ever fill.” - unknown
Shall we meet again Uncle Dirac. My loving thoughts and prayers to my family during this time. Love, Jennifer
Jennifer Corrick
Family
December 10, 2020
Jennifer Corrick
December 10, 2020
Jennifer Corrick
December 10, 2020
Dirac, I always enjoyed your company at family reunions. Always full of laughter, kindness, and humor. Thank you for the good short memories. Gone too soon! You will be dearly missed. My deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family! We love you all!
Wallace Kariuki
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember him as a cute little guy who was my friend Linda's little brother. Prayers are with all of you during this time.
Evelyn Fosbinder King
December 10, 2020
We have so many amazing memories with him! All those hilarious and long trips (we drove, and drove, and drove...) to visit family for the holidays! Please share some of your memories with us as we honor the life of a very great man. We love you, Bang Bang!
Joshua Twidwell
December 10, 2020
Dirac you were a great guy and I always enjoyed working with you. You were always in great spirits and you helped me more times than I could count. I am very sorry for your family's loss and you will be missed by all.
Mark Huebner
December 10, 2020
I truly loved working with Dirac. He was funny and always in a good mode. I am sure he is looking for a new fishing hole in heaven as we speak. My prayers to the family.