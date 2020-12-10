Dirac Lars Twidwell, Sr., 61, of LaMonte, Missouri, passed away Dec. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1959, in North Platte, a son of the late Bryson and Margie (Eaton) Twidwell. On Aug. 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Joan Marie Hoefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. He was a 1977 graduate of North Platte Senior High School. He attended Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte where he played baseball and earned an Associate of Arts degree in 1979. Dirac completed a 40-year career with Union Pacific Railroad as a signalman and retired in 2019 as signal shop manager with RCL Wiring in Sedalia, Missouri. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended St. Patrick Chapel in Sedalia. He was a 3rd-degree member of Council 831 Knights of Columbus. Dirac made life a hobby and knew no stranger. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, deer hunting and golfing. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers, Howard and Terry; and brothers-in-law, Doug Scott, Larry Johnson and Gregory Hoefer. In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by three sons, Dirac (Kristin) Twidwell, Jr. and their children, Marin Elizabeth, 10, and Caius Matthew, 7, of Lincoln; Joshua (Sylvia) Twidwell of Stratford, Connecticut, and their children, Magdalene Flora, 4, Evelyn Albina, 2, and Roslyn Sylvia, 4 months; and Jeremiah Twidwell of Jefferson City, Missouri; siblings, Janice Scott of Preston, Missouri, Linda (Rob) Brown of Omaha, Marcia (Don) Rowley of Adams and Bryson (Irina) Twidwell of Spain; in-laws, Judith Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dolores (Jim) Ohmstede of Granger, Iowa, Raymond (Gachia) Hoefer of Carmel, Indiana, Dennis (Kimberly) Hoefer of Columbus and Jim (Donna) Dalton of Cedar Rapids; and many nephews and nieces. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever in care of Heckart Funeral Home, 903 S. Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO 65301. Prayers of the rosary and a private family Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Patrick Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Parish with a livestream starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.12, on the Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. A celebration of Dirac's life and burial will be at a later date. In the meantime, the family requests a toast to Dirac's memory.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2020.