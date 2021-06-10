Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dixie Ruth Mays
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Dixie Ruth Mays, 83, of North Platte, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Centennial Park in North Platte. She was born on Sept. 5, 1937, in Caddo, Oklahoma, to William and Pauline (Harbour) Hardage. She grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Mays on April 17, 1957, in Albuquerque, where the couple lived until 1963 when they moved to southern California. In 2006 they moved to North Platte. Dixie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sons, Harry and John. Dixie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert; sons, Robert Jr. (Brenda) and Wesley (JoDina); grandchildren, Amanda, Kellen and Elizabeth (Steve) Flaming; and great-grandchildren, Lillianna and Dominic. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you and the boys and the family..May God comfort you always. Dixie you will be missed dearly love the Simpsons!
Elizabeth Simpson
Family
June 13, 2021
You was my most favorite Aunt in the whole world I love you so dearly I loved the last visit Judy and I had with you at the wedding I didn´t want to leave I enjoyed spending time with you wish I could have seen you one more time your in my heart forever aunt DIXIE
Nikki Thompson Peters
Family
June 12, 2021
Going to miss you so much, I loved talking to you and the letters and cards. God bless your family. Love you and Uncle Bob and boys
Beverly Huff
Family
June 12, 2021
Rest in peace Aunt Dixie sending prayers and my sincerest condolences to the whole family, Lord be with Uncle Bob and Her children/ grandchildren in this especially hard time. It's been many years since they've been out here to Grandma Lucy's but they were always so kind she will definitely be missed.
Misty
Family
June 12, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Aunt Dixie! Loving prayers for peace and comforting from the Holy Spirit for you all; Uncle Bob and sons and families Love to all of you!
Kathy Huff Smith
Family
June 11, 2021
You will be missed
Brenda Mays
Daughter
June 10, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results