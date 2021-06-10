Dixie Ruth Mays, 83, of North Platte, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Centennial Park in North Platte. She was born on Sept. 5, 1937, in Caddo, Oklahoma, to William and Pauline (Harbour) Hardage. She grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Mays on April 17, 1957, in Albuquerque, where the couple lived until 1963 when they moved to southern California. In 2006 they moved to North Platte. Dixie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sons, Harry and John. Dixie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert; sons, Robert Jr. (Brenda) and Wesley (JoDina); grandchildren, Amanda, Kellen and Elizabeth (Steve) Flaming; and great-grandchildren, Lillianna and Dominic. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2021.