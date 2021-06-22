Dona Marie Godeker, 88, of North Platte, died June 19, 2021, at Linden Court. Dona was born to Albert and Elizabeth (Vaughan) Ward on April 26, 1933, in North Platte, where she grew up. Dona started working in 1971 for pharmacists Jim Craven, Jim Kilzer, Mark Huebner and Bill Snodgrass, and enjoyed working for all of them. She loved playing cards and games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dona, our mom, sister, grandma, aunt and friend, will always live on in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dean, Albert, Robert, Lawrence, her twin, Don, and an infant brother; sisters, Grace, Alona, Louise, Lola, Delores, Helen and Carole; her son, Steve Young; and great-grandson, Alexander. Dona is survived by her children, Dean (Gail) Young of St. Charles, Missouri, Jim (Krista) Godeker, of Grand Island, Deborah (Roger) Weir of St. Paris, Ohio, and Kathy Fuss of Phoenix; her special friend, Lorie Reutzel of North Platte; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and other family including her nieces and nephews, who held a special place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Great Plains Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Odean Colonial Chapel. A private family inurnment will be at the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2021.