Donald Dale Dailey, 87, of Arnold, died Dec. 1, 2020, at the Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte. Donald Dale Dailey was born March 2, 1933, to Clayton L. and Mabel P. (Lewis) Dailey at his grandpa and grandma Lewis's home south of Arnold in Lincoln County. Don attended school at Loyal Table and Powel Canyon. He then graduated from Arnold High School in 1951. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He was married to Beverly Jean Kramer on Aug. 20, 1953, at Fort Riley, Kansas, where Don was serving in the Army. They were married for 64 years before Beverly passed away in 2018. The family lived on ranches until 1976 when they moved east of Gandy to the Kramer Farm where Beverly was raised. Don and Beverly semi-retired in 1996 and moved to Arnold in 2002. Don and Beverly enjoyed camping with family and many trips to visit extended family. Don's hobbies were doing jigsaw puzzles, fishing, woodworking and helping his sons with their businesses. In later years he was well known for making freezer jam and sharing it with family and friends. Don always enjoyed a game of cribbage and didn't like to lose. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; son, Alan; brother, Kenneth; sister, Kathryn; brothers-in-law, Clark Armstrong and Earl Webster; and sister-in-law, Ila Dailey. Don is survived by his three sons, Daniel (Jo) of Long Pine, Clifford (Pat) of Hyannis and Lemoyne (Rhonda) of Thedford; daughter-in-law, Becky Dailey of Arnold; 14 grandchildren; 31 1/2 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Dailey of Arnold; sister, Ester Webster of North Platte; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Arnold Community Foundation, Arnold Fire Department or the Arnold Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. Graveside funeral service with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Loup Valley Cemetery west of Stapleton with Pastor Irv Jennings officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Arnold Baptist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary/Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.