Menu
Search
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Lee Bratten
1950 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1950
DIED
September 24, 2020
Donald Lee Bratten, 70, passed away Sept. 24, 2020, peacefully at his home after a long, brave battle with cancer. Don was born May 24, 1950, in North Platte, the third of four children of Minnie (Anderson) and Joseph (Joe) Bratten. Don grew up on the family ranch started by his Swedish immigrant grandfather, Charles Bratten, outside of Brady. He attended Brady Public School, where he was the valedictorian of his high school class. He went on to attend Kearney State College in Kearney, where he majored in biology and played linebacker for the Lopers football team. While Don was taking his last semester at Kearney State College, he met Sheryl Olson of Minden, and they married. They moved to Brady in 1973 and had three children. Don and Sheryl worked proudly to run the ranch, continuing his father's legacy. In the mid-1980s Don transitioned into ag real estate before becoming an investment advisor until retirement. Don loved sports and competition and was his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan. He coached his kids' summer sports teams, and later cheered them on playing football, basketball and volleyball at Hastings College. He enjoyed ski trips and traveling to Lincoln for Cornhusker football games. No one was ever a stranger to Don. He loved talking, laughing, joking and playing cards. After leaving the ranch, Don became an avid gardener, working alongside Sheryl to implement her designs. Don became a man of strong faith, which helped him through his battle with cancer and wanted others to know the love of the Lord. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Minnie Bratten; and his brother, Rich Bratten. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Bratten; children, Adam Bratten, Chad (Jodie) Bratten and Aimee (Brian) Davis; sisters, Carolyn (Joe) Straub and Madelyn (Gary) Bishop; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and may be sent to Berryman Funeral Home, PO Box 42, Cozad, NE 69130. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. With the hope of helping others, Don donated his body for medical research. The family will hold a private celebration of life.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
We didn't know your father well but the times we saw him he was always loving and welcoming and easy to be around. Sorry for you loss, praying for you family.
Rob and Kelly Hawthorne
September 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God help ease the pain.
Aub Boucher
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love to all of you!
Sara Pospichal
Family
September 26, 2020
Marilyn shared the sad news with us about Don. We were so very sorry to hear it. Don was always such a great supporter of the basketball program at Brady, and an inspiration and support for his sons. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. God bless you.
Terry & Sherry Skinner
Friend
September 26, 2020
I truly enjoyed our lunches together over the past few years. I loved your passion for the Word of God. I’ll miss you.
Job Vigil
Friend
September 25, 2020
My most heartfelt sympathy to the Bratten family
Jackie Meisnet
Family
September 25, 2020