Donald F. McConnell, 89, of Sutherland, passed away at home on April 1, 2022. Don was born in Hershey to Frank and Anna McConnell on May 17, 1932. He grew up in the O'Fallons area where he graduated from O'Fallons High School. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. For most of his life, Don farmed for himself and later for the George Huebner family. He also drove a semi and worked for NPPD from 1977 to 1997, until retiring. On Sept. 22, 1961, Don was united in marriage to Dorothy Grantham in Fort Collins, Colorado, and they lived in Sutherland. Don was a member of Otto V. Johnson Post #208 American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna; brothers, Charles (Ada) McConnell and Forrest "Frosty" McConnell; and sister, Lois (Fred) Buchholz. Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; son, Deric McConnell of Sutherland; daughters, Cari McConnell of Battle Creek and Lana (Dennis) Tribbie of Ralston; sister-in-law, Lois McConnell of North Platte; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. The memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2022.