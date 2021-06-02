Donald Michael Ryan, 95, of North Platte, passed away May 31, 2021, at Linden Court. Don was born July 4, 1925, to William Francis and Marguerite Frances (Pattenburg) Ryan in Heartwell. After moving to North Platte at an early age, he attended St. Patrick grade school and high school, graduating with the class of 1944. In 1943, Don volunteered military service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the South Pacific, Guadalcanal, Guam, Okinawa and Tientsin, China. Don was honorably discharged in 1946. Don married Velma B. Jackson in the old St. Patrick Church in North Platte. Don worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 35 years. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Church, P.R. Halligan Post 163, American Legion and F.O. of Eagles. Don loved to square dance and spent countless hours at their cabin at Mill Isle Boat Club. He is preceded in death by his wife, Velma; parents, William and Marguerite; brothers, James and Bernard; and sister, Eleanor. Don is survived by his sons, Michael (Marsha), Doug (Rose) and Chris (Laurie), all of North Platte; grandson, Aaron (Sarah) Ryan; great-grandchildren, Tyson and Jade Ryan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family would like to thank Linden Court Memory Unit on Pine Street for all their loving care and support for Don. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Vidya Sagar as celebrant. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2021.