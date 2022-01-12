Donald Ellsworth Small entered eternity with Jesus Christ on Jan. 4, 2022, after a brief battle with COVID. Don, son of Herbert Ellsworth and Ava (Yocum) Small, was born in North Platte on June 6, 1948. He grew up in Maxwell until age twelve when the family moved to Big Springs. After moving to Greeley, Colorado, in 1963, Don attended Greeley West High School, graduating in the class of 1967. Don attended Colorado University-Boulder from 1967 to 1969 as a political science major. As turmoil increased in Vietnam, Don left school to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he was trained to be an operator in submarine nuclear propulsion, reactor control. During his tour, he served on both the USS Sunfish (SSN 649) and the USS Batfish (SSN 681), ranking ET1. By the time of his discharge in 1983, he had received many awards, including the Bronze Star. On March 10, 1976, Don married Pamela (Small) Small, his bride of 44 years, in Charleston, South Carolina. God blessed them with three daughters during his time of service: Mandy (born in Charleston), Lindsey (born in Blackfoot, Idaho) and Danielle (born in Charleston). During service at the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Idaho Falls in 1980, and after many years of searching for life's meaning, Don found purpose from his Creator. He accepted Christ's death and resurrection as his personal provision for eternal life and a clean heart. After his honorable discharge in 1983, Don began operations at Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station and moved to Burlington, Kansas, where their fourth daughter, Elise, was born. When Don retired in 2013, he enjoyed more time with family, church and community. Don and Pam together gave time and strength to meet the genuine needs of others. Don engaged with his community through multiple media outlets across Kansas. Much of his energy was channeled into editorial commentaries in papers across the state and into grassroots political organizations and campaigning. Don served 27 years as committeeman on the Coffey County Central Republican Committee and 12 years as chairman. He served on the Kansas GOP state committee for 16 years and on the Kansas Second Congressional District Committee for 12 years. His reputation for doing the right thing when no one else would stand up was widespread. He was passionate about Christian education and the communication of Biblical truth, the right of unborn children to live and interpreting the Constitution based on our founder's intention. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ava Small; and his wife, Pamela. Don is survived by his brothers, George (Sue) Small of Canon City, Colorado, and Edward (Lois) Small of Durango; daughters, Mandy (Cory) Loriot of Atlanta, Lindsey Small of Burlington, Danielle (Jeffrey) Weirich of Fishers, Indiana, and Elise (Jerry) Young and Leonard Fisher of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Reghan and Parker Weirich, Sonya and Callisia Fisher and Megan Young; mother-in-law, Darlene Small; aunts, Evelyn Small of Waterford, Connecticut, Donna Dirksen of North Platte, and Annie (Mike) McEvoy of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to LifeCare Center of Ottawa, Kansas, 121 E. Second St, Ottawa, KS 66067. Don will receive military honors at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Flint Hills Bible Church, 1836 East U.S. Hwy 50, Emporia, Kansas. Livestream is available. Jones Funeral Home, Burlington, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2022.