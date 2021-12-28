Menu
Donna Bailar
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Donna Pauline Bailar Donna Pauline Bailar, 84, formerly of North Platte, passed away at Emerald Care in Grand Island on Dec. 25, 2021. Donna was born to Kenneth and Irene (Von Behren) Kuhlmann on Sept. 9, 1937, in North Platte where she grew up. After graduating from North Platte High School Donna went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. In 1956, Donna married Richard Bailar in North Platte. They lived on the Kuhlmann Ranch and operated Wicker World for a number of years before divorcing. Donna worked for Rita's Town & Country, Maurice's, a collection agency and Herberger's until retiring. Donna was baptized at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church then was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran. She enjoyed doing needlework and made her own dresses, and even had her own label. Donna also enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers. When she was young, she was active with 4-H and in later years was a member of the Jaycees. Donna especially loved elephants! She got her first when she was just 4 years old, and over the years she collected a huge number of elephants. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Irene Kuhlmann; stepfather, Robert Baskin; her brother, Bruce and wife, Nickie Kuhlmann; and sister, Arlene and husband, Richard Lynch. Donna is survived by her sons, Rodney "Rocky" (Patti) Bailar of Kearney, Randy (Julie) Bailar of Arnold and Wally (Sally) Bailar of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren, Brandi (Jeremy) Sayer, Brent (Darcy) Bailar and Briana (Robbie) Scheef; eight great-grandchildren; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Alzheimer's Group. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North Platte, NE
Dec
29
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North Platte, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
1400 East E Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
Our deepest sympathy is with Donna's family. Another cousin will be deeply missed. Lots of good memories growing up at the ranch. Your in our thought and prayers.
Sue Workman & Family
Family
December 29, 2021
It's a sad time as we have lost another matriarch of our family. God Bless the Bailar family and all who loved Donna. Her sweet smile and joyfulness will live on forever in our hearts.
KAY LYNCH
Family
December 28, 2021
