Donna Pauline Bailar Donna Pauline Bailar, 84, formerly of North Platte, passed away at Emerald Care in Grand Island on Dec. 25, 2021. Donna was born to Kenneth and Irene (Von Behren) Kuhlmann on Sept. 9, 1937, in North Platte where she grew up. After graduating from North Platte High School Donna went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. In 1956, Donna married Richard Bailar in North Platte. They lived on the Kuhlmann Ranch and operated Wicker World for a number of years before divorcing. Donna worked for Rita's Town & Country, Maurice's, a collection agency and Herberger's until retiring. Donna was baptized at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church then was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran. She enjoyed doing needlework and made her own dresses, and even had her own label. Donna also enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers. When she was young, she was active with 4-H and in later years was a member of the Jaycees. Donna especially loved elephants! She got her first when she was just 4 years old, and over the years she collected a huge number of elephants. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Irene Kuhlmann; stepfather, Robert Baskin; her brother, Bruce and wife, Nickie Kuhlmann; and sister, Arlene and husband, Richard Lynch. Donna is survived by her sons, Rodney "Rocky" (Patti) Bailar of Kearney, Randy (Julie) Bailar of Arnold and Wally (Sally) Bailar of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren, Brandi (Jeremy) Sayer, Brent (Darcy) Bailar and Briana (Robbie) Scheef; eight great-grandchildren; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Alzheimer's Group. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.