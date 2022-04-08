Donna Mae (Dunlap) Yannaccone, 87, formerly of North Platte, passed from this life on April 6, 2022, at her home in Omaha. Donna was born on July 31, 1934, to Harold and Irene (Wells) Dunlap in State Center, Iowa. Donna was raised in Marshalltown, Iowa, moving to Nebraska when she was in high school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1952. After high school, she dreamed of traveling and trained to be a flight attendant in Omaha. In 1955, she married Robert Marsden in Biloxi, Mississippi, and together they had three sons, Ronald, Randy and Roddy. In 1962, she married Robert Hinman in North Platte, and he adopted her sons. They had one daughter together, Debra. In 1989, she married Robert Yannaccone in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and they spent the next 28 years fulfilling her dreams of travel before Bob's passing in 2017. She is preceded into eternal life by her parents; her husband, Bob; her son, Ron; and her brother, John Dunlap. She is survived and lovingly remembered by two sons, Randy (Jody) Hinman of Bellevue and Rod Hinman of Omaha; daughter, Deb (Jim) Prange of Omaha; her sister, Pat (Tom) Dilley of Sebastopol, California; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A family memorial service is being planned for a later date.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2022.