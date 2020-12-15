Douglas Kent Raney, 78, of Wallace, passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2020, at Centennial Park after a courageous five year battle with bone cancer. Doug was born Aug. 22, 1942, to Vincent and Hazel Raney in North Platte. He grew up in Wallace and graduated from Wallace High School in 1961. Doug was drafted right out of high school and served until 1965. He returned home to assist on the family farm and ranch. On June 28, 1966, Doug married Karol May Lee of Elsie and to this union they were blessed with two daughters, Kim and Kaye. The family made their home north of Wallace on the Raney Ranch. Doug took pride in living on the land that was held in the Raney name for over 113 years. He truly had a love for his animals. Most of his cattle herd was tame to the point that he and his daughters would be able to pet them. Doug also had a wildlife ranch, and many of the neighbors would have to slow down for all the wildlife crossing the road. Along with his animals, Doug loved his family very much. He raised his daughters to be his ranch hands, and for that they will forever be grateful. He took pride in his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their school and sporting events. Doug also loved the game of football. You would find him in his recliner, positioned right in front of the TV, most Saturdays and Sundays during the fall. Karol and Doug had many close friends they considered family. They spent many nights and weekends camping, fishing, playing cards and traveling. These memories will be treasured. Doug was active in the Wallace community. He was a member of the American Legion, was on the Morning View Cemetery Board and served with the volunteer fire department for 53 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Hazel; and sisters, Vicki Stagnaro and Deborah Miller. Doug is survived by his wife, Karol of Wallace; daughters, Kim (Troy) Glunz of Wallace and Kaye (Rob) Monie of Sutherland; grandchildren, Ty Monie and Carson and Jordyn Glunz; as well as other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wallace Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at noon at the Morning View Cemetery, Wallace. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to the website. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16 and 17, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2020.