Douglas Wayne Wilkinson, 92, of Kearney, died Oct. 17, 2020, at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Doug was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Rawlins County, Kansas, to Jesse and Esther (Cushing) Wilkinson. He grew up in Colorado and Nebraska where he graduated from Stratton High School in 1945. Doug joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and served on the U.S.S. Holder DD819. Following his discharge in 1947, Doug returned to Stratton. He married Dolores Ann Damrow on June 5, 1949, in Benkelman, where they lived until moving to North Platte in 1953. Doug managed grain elevators throughout Nebraska then bought a place in Elba in 1974, where he ran a cow-calf operation and did painting and sandblasting. He and Dolores eventually returned to North Platte in 2004. Doug was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Ellis and Leon Wilkinson; sister-in-law, Marsaleen Wilkinson; brother-in-law, Fonce Brynoff; and sister-in-law, Jackie and husband, Burdette, Wilson. Survivors include children, Thomas (Pattie) Wilkinson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Gary (Cindy) Wilkinson and Sherri (Ron) Morris, all of Kearney; sister, Twila Brynoff of North Platte; sister-in-law, Nedra Wilkinson of Ravenna; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2020.