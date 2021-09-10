Duane Henry Dorr passed away Sept. 2, 2021, at the Sutherland Care Center. Duane Henry Dorr was born on June 4, 1925, in Holt County to Henry and Anna (Homolka) Dorr. He grew up and was raised in Holt County, graduating from Page High School in 1942. He then served in the Army Air Corps from Oct. 28, 1943, to Oct. 28, 1945, during WWII. He married Lorraine French on Dec. 21, 1946, in Page, and they raised four children: Caroline, David, Brian and Anne. Duane earned degrees from Wayne State Teachers College and the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Duane was educated in language and literature and enjoyed books and poetry. He was also a lifelong outdoorsman, enjoying traveling, camping, sailing, woodcutting, hunting and improving pastureland. For 30 years Duane and Lorraine made a home in Lapeer, Michigan. Duane provided for his family while enjoying a career as an instructor and administrator at the Flint Junior College in Flint, Michigan. Duane and Lorraine returned to Page in 1987 before Lorraine passed in 2010. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Dorr; parents, Henry and Anna (Homolka) Dorr; daughter, Caroline Tardiff; a brother; three sisters; and an infant brother. Duane is survived by his children, David (Cynthia Peck) Dorr of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Brian (Stephanie) Dorr of North Platte and Anne Dorr (Sinan) Toprak of Ann Arbor, Michigan; son-in-law, Donald Tardiff of Taunton, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Bette (Robert) Frels of Hershey; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Wayne (Aletha) Dorr of Knox City, Missouri; and special friend, Jackie Reinertson of Davison, Michigan. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice in memory of Duane. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Page United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Page Cemetery with military honors provided by the Page American Legion Post No. 315. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2021.