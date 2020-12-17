Duane William Rasby, 86, of Sutherland, had his life's journey end in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2020. Duane was born on March 1, 1934, in Trenton, to Adam and Siddie (Beattie) Rasby. Duane's parents farmed north of Trenton before moving back to Adam's hometown of Sutton in 1935, where his family owned the sale barn. Duane was constantly at his father's side. He learned at a young age how to bargain for the best deal and that "only a fool would ever pay full price." Duane enjoyed his high school years at Sutton High. Being fleet of foot brought him state track championship hardware in the Class B mile run. He was also a sharpshooting guard for the Sutton Mustangs basketball team. Rumor has it he couldn't see the basket most of the time, as he didn't wear his glasses, but that never stopped him from attempting to put the ball in the hoop. Duane also played baseball in Lexington during his high school summers and met some lifelong friends. His hometown of Sutton was also the home of his high school sweetheart, Joan Leininger. Duane had a lot of trouble getting Joan out on a date as he had to get permission not only from her father, but also from her four older brothers. Duane said he always had his eye on that Leininger girl, "but she sure talks a lot!" Duane's persistence paid off as he and Joan were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1954, which was a blistering hot summer morning at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sutton. Duane held up quite well during the ceremony but many of the wedding party fainted and were carried out! The couple moved to North Platte where Duane hired onto the Union Pacific Railroad. This job took his family to many towns along the railroad line in Nebraska, from Gothenburg, to Kearney, out to Sidney and then back to North Platte. His career spanned nearly 45 years. Knowing they wanted to raise their family in a small community, Duane and Joan settled in Sutherland. They bought a farm just outside the city limits where they farmed, raised cattle and, most importantly, raised seven children. Working hard on the railroad at night and farming by day never kept Duane from being an active member of his community, church and school. He was proud of his time spent on the school board and was a founding member of the Sutherland Booster Club. Duane taught religious ed and could say a Hail Mary faster than any person alive! He was secretary of the UPRR Old Timer's Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Cub Scout leader and a baseball coach. Duane's vast knowledge of sports had him giving a good amount of advice to any sports official within earshot. The Rasby family was involved in 4-H for many years and Duane had an eye for picking a champion calf. He spent summers traveling with his kids to different shows around the state. When the nest emptied, Duane and Joan loved hopping on the train for the annual Old Timer's Railroad conventions and enjoyed county fair and Nebraskaland Day concerts. Once the grandchildren came along, there were even more events to follow, keeping him busy. The 4th of July rodeo in Sutherland became the annual Rasby family reunion. Duane is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Siddie Rasby; his sister, Bernadyne (Fritz) Schwab; brother, Jim (Mildred) Rasby; father- and mother-in-law, Fred and Etta Leininger; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Marge (Oscar) Rodgers, Lynn Leininger, Gene (Donna) Leininger, Max Leininger, Kenny Leininger, Leo Leininger and Jacqueline Oschner; and grandson, Justin Ryan Rasby. Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan, of Sutherland; sons, Randall (Janie) Rasby of Sutherland, Richard (Tammy) Rasby of Lincoln, Daniel (Molly) Rasby of Rapid City, South Dakota, and David Rasby of Denver; daughters, Michele (Tod) McKeone of Lexington, Mindi (Darin) Gansebom of Bennington and Jacqueline (Rick) Smith of Columbus; as well as many nieces and nephews, 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a future scholarship to a Sutherland High School graduate. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. Sadly, with COVID-19, Duane's funeral mass is for family only. Mass will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the church, with a Rosary service to follow. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2020.