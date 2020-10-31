Earl William Eshleman, 102, longtime resident of North Platte, died Oct. 26, 2020. Earl was born in a shack in the Sandhills on July 14, 1918, and was the only child of William Henry and Clara Louise (Steel) Eshleman. Earl grew up on a ranch north of North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1935 at the age of 16. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-46. Earl was a rancher that enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He married Helen (Beanie) Sanders at the North Platte courthouse on Aug. 19, 1940. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Helene, on May 3, 2012; son, Thomas; and great-granddaughter, Esperanza Hartman. He is survived by a son, William (Diane) Eshleman of North Platte; granddaughter, Tamina Hartman of North Platte; and great-grandsons, Keagan and Brody Hartman. Private family graveside services were at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2020.