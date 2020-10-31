Menu
Earl William Eshleman
1918 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1918
DIED
October 26, 2020
Earl William Eshleman, 102, longtime resident of North Platte, died Oct. 26, 2020. Earl was born in a shack in the Sandhills on July 14, 1918, and was the only child of William Henry and Clara Louise (Steel) Eshleman. Earl grew up on a ranch north of North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1935 at the age of 16. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-46. Earl was a rancher that enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He married Helen (Beanie) Sanders at the North Platte courthouse on Aug. 19, 1940. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Helene, on May 3, 2012; son, Thomas; and great-granddaughter, Esperanza Hartman. He is survived by a son, William (Diane) Eshleman of North Platte; granddaughter, Tamina Hartman of North Platte; and great-grandsons, Keagan and Brody Hartman. Private family graveside services were at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
I will forever remember him as "Oil", since that is what I called him when I was little. I hope he & Beanie are dancing again! Love, hugs & sweet memories to ease the loss to you all!
Camie
October 31, 2020
My heart and prayers are with you all as your hearts both ache this loss and celebrate this man.
Victoria Simmons
October 31, 2020