Eda Ruth Dillon Ridgway, 73, of Akron, Iowa passed away Nov. 7, 2020, at her home, with her loving husband, Leo, by her side. Eda was born in North Platte to Charles and Mary (Gormly) Dillon on Jan. 7, 1947. She graduated from Maywood High School in 1964 and attended McCook Community College to further her education. She married the love of her life, Leo, on June 17, 2016. Eda worked various jobs but the one she enjoyed the most was when she was an over-the-road trucker. She was able to visit all the continental states and even went into Canada. She enjoyed working in her "big" garden when her health allowed and spending time with her special granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Everett Winters; her son's father, Kenneth Worth; husband, Virgil Schmidt; and her grandparents. Survivors include her husband, Leo; son, Thom (Angie) Worth of Wellfleet; special granddaughters, Charlee Grace and Kady Rose; step-daughter, Christina (Kendall) Verhage of Gretna; 13 step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Eda requested memorials to breast cancer or pancreatic cancer research. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell with Pastor Jon Dickmander officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.