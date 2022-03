Edward E. Pease Edward E. Pease, 89, died May 8, 2021. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Chaplain Ned Cooper officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the North Platte Honor Guard. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2021.