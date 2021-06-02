I have a picture of Ed and I sitting on a stone wall when we were only 4 years old. He is a 5th cousin to me. We grew up and dated. He went to my nursing school prom , in 1951. Have kept in regular touch over the years-being just about the same age-he being almost 1 month older than I. Rest in Peace, dear friend. I'll miss you. See you-whenever!

Helene Savell Friend June 7, 2021