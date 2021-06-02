Menu
Edward E. Perrault
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Edward E. Perrault, 90, of North Platte, passed away on June 1, 2021, at Linden Court. He was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in North Adams, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Olive (Bresette) Perrault. Ed attended Holy Family grade school and Drury High School in North Adams. In 1947, he went on active duty with the U.S. Army and followed with a transfer to the newly formed United States Air Force, in which he served for over 29 years. He participated in the latter part of the Berlin Airlift and flew 25 combat missions as a crew member on B-29 heavy bombers during the Korean War. He served in key assignments with the United States Air Force- Europe, Strategic Air Command and the United States European Command. In November of 1964, he married his forever life mate, Sondra Land of North Platte and they made their home in Wichita Falls, Texas; Wiesbaden, Germany; Stuttgart, Germany; Castle Air Force Base, California; and Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where he retired from active military service. Ed was later employed by the Air Force Aerospace Systems Command as a systems program manager working on such programs as the C-5B aircraft flight simulator development and the C-17 cargo aircraft selection and procurement. He later became deputy director of the F-16 Foreign Military Sales Division managing programs with Venezuela, Indonesia, Korea, Pakistan, Japan, Greece, Egypt, Bahrain, Turkey and the NATO nations of Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands. At his retirement in 1992, he was awarded the United States Air Force Outstanding Civilian Achievement Award. He was a graduate of Park University, Parkville, Missouri, with a B.A. in business management and from Central Michigan University with a master's degree in business administration. He also attended the Air Force Institute of Technology where he studied aerospace systems development and logistic technologies. He considered his most memorable experience to be participating in the Berlin Airlift, flying resupply out of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Operation Snowbound in Wyoming during the winter of 1949, air-dropping hay to cattle. This included the ranching areas around Torrington, Lusk, and Casper, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed leaves behind his wife, Sondra (Land) Perrault; sons, Rick, Joseph and Edward Jr; daughters, Ann and Elizabeth; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Christine (Richard) Simon. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Joshua Brown as celebrant. Rosary will be prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, will full military honors provided by the United States Air Force. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Jun
15
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church -- The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
Although we lost touch with each other over the past thirty years, we still hold wonderful memories of the fun times shared with both Ed and Sandy. Our prayers and hearts go out to Sandy and Ed's family. RIP dear Ed. Love, Linda and Tom
Linda and Tom Hagman
Friend
January 9, 2022
We both knew and loved Ed, he was a guide to help us live a better life. He was a kind, generous friend, and we were so impressed with his intelligence and accomplishments. He will be missed by many people that he helped.
L.D. Lyon
Friend
July 3, 2021
We were sadden to hear of Ed's passing, I will miss his big smile and laugh. I regret missing his service. All out thought and love Sandy.
VANCE WOLVERTON
Family
June 15, 2021
Ed was a wonderful man. We loved it when he came to the office. He was kind and caring. He always had warm greetings for all of us. We will miss him. Dr Baca and staff
Dr Loretta Baca and Staff of Center for Health PC
June 14, 2021
I have a picture of Ed and I sitting on a stone wall when we were only 4 years old. He is a 5th cousin to me. We grew up and dated. He went to my nursing school prom , in 1951. Have kept in regular touch over the years-being just about the same age-he being almost 1 month older than I. Rest in Peace, dear friend. I'll miss you. See you-whenever!
Helene Savell
Friend
June 7, 2021

We thoroughly enjoyed having Ed as a neighbor for many years. He was very helpful when we set up the cul-de-sac Christmas trees. He certainly loved his woodworking and his dogs. We will miss him.
Dennis Burkle
Neighbor
June 4, 2021
I so enjoyed visiting with Ed and being involved in Church activities with Ed. May the Lord bring comfort to his family and may the Lord grant him eternal rest.
Deacon Dixon Powers
Friend
June 4, 2021
Thank you for your service. Your son Joseph is a very dear friend, and l'm sadden at your passing. GODSPEED
Kelly Hutchinson
Friend
June 4, 2021
