Edward E. Perrault, 90, of North Platte, passed away on June 1, 2021, at Linden Court. He was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in North Adams, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Olive (Bresette) Perrault. Ed attended Holy Family grade school and Drury High School in North Adams. In 1947, he went on active duty with the U.S. Army and followed with a transfer to the newly formed United States Air Force, in which he served for over 29 years. He participated in the latter part of the Berlin Airlift and flew 25 combat missions as a crew member on B-29 heavy bombers during the Korean War. He served in key assignments with the United States Air Force- Europe, Strategic Air Command and the United States European Command. In November of 1964, he married his forever life mate, Sondra Land of North Platte and they made their home in Wichita Falls, Texas; Wiesbaden, Germany; Stuttgart, Germany; Castle Air Force Base, California; and Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where he retired from active military service. Ed was later employed by the Air Force Aerospace Systems Command as a systems program manager working on such programs as the C-5B aircraft flight simulator development and the C-17 cargo aircraft selection and procurement. He later became deputy director of the F-16 Foreign Military Sales Division managing programs with Venezuela, Indonesia, Korea, Pakistan, Japan, Greece, Egypt, Bahrain, Turkey and the NATO nations of Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands. At his retirement in 1992, he was awarded the United States Air Force Outstanding Civilian Achievement Award. He was a graduate of Park University, Parkville, Missouri, with a B.A. in business management and from Central Michigan University with a master's degree in business administration. He also attended the Air Force Institute of Technology where he studied aerospace systems development and logistic technologies. He considered his most memorable experience to be participating in the Berlin Airlift, flying resupply out of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Operation Snowbound in Wyoming during the winter of 1949, air-dropping hay to cattle. This included the ranching areas around Torrington, Lusk, and Casper, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed leaves behind his wife, Sondra (Land) Perrault; sons, Rick, Joseph and Edward Jr; daughters, Ann and Elizabeth; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Christine (Richard) Simon. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Joshua Brown as celebrant. Rosary will be prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, will full military honors provided by the United States Air Force. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 11, 2021.