Ella "E." Joan Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Jan. 9, 2022. Joan was born on Oct. 27, 1936, in Parks, to Martin and Ella Lutz and was the youngest of eight siblings. After graduating from Parks High School, Joan married W. Dee Jones in a church wedding in Benkelman on May 23, 1954. They had four children: Billy, Bobby, Brenda and Brad. Joan and Dee made their living working together building a successful farm and ranch in Dundy County. In 1975, the Jones family relocated to North Platte where they continued to farm and ranch and purchased Big Johns restaurant. Joan spent countless hours at Big Johns and made it very successful. Joan loved people and developed close bonds with all her patrons. Her hospitality continued to the Cedar Bowl and her volunteer work with Nebraskaland Days for 15 years. Joan was famous for her homemade margaritas, her immaculate yard and being an impactful member of the community. She will be remembered as a great neighbor and friend to many. Joan enjoyed good health throughout her life and is dearly missed by her loved ones. Joan is survived by her husband, Dee; her children, Bob, Brenda and Brad; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2022.