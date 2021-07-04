Eloise Jane Weil passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 2, 2021, at Linden Court in North Platte. She was born in Holdrege on Nov. 22, 1924, to Oscar E. Falk and Myrtle O. (Anderson) Falk. She grew up on a farm south of Axtell, attended rural school and graduated from Wilcox High School in 1943. She attended Kearney State College before going to work for Northwest Bell Telephone Co. in Holdrege. On April 6, 1947, she married Leslie Weil in Holdrege. They lived on a farm for a short time helping her father, Oscar, after Les finished his schooling in Denver. They moved to North Platte in 1951. Eloise worked for the telephone company for 19 years before retiring in 1984. In her earlier years, she was a Camp Fire leader, den mother for the Boy Scouts, active in PTA, a member of the Telephone Pioneers and the United Methodist Women's Society, serving as secretary. She directed the children's choir and sang in the adult choir. Eloise belonged to the United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, good music, going to grandchildren's activities and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Eloise had a great ability to write poetry notes and sending them in greeting cards to friends and family. Eloise developed a retinal disease several years ago and gradually lost her sight. She never complained or became depressed and handled it gracefully. She moved to Linden Court in August 2013, where she received the best care our family could have asked for. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar E. Falk and Myrtle O. Falk; husband, Leslie Weil; and sister; Berniece Henricksen. She is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Smith of North Platte, Randy (Brenda) Weil of Fremont and Roger A. Weil of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Haley (Cory) Johnson, Taylor (Brad) VanValkenburg and Raleigh Weil, all of Amarillo, Texas, Brant Weil of Brooklyn, New York, Rori (Mark) Howell of Westerville, Ohio, and Jandi (Michael) Hammond of Chester, Connecticut; great-grandchildren, Ella Shumaker, Willa and Henry VanValkenburg, Kennedy Johnson, Brooks Johnson and Barrett Johnson, all of Amarillo, and Cora and Eloise Howell of Westerville, Ohio; brother; Glenn (Judy) Falk of Kearney; sister-in-law, Bonnie Elliott of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The family requests that the color purple be worn in honor of Eloise.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jul. 4, 2021.