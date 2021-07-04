Menu
Eloise Jane Weil
Eloise Jane Weil passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 2, 2021, at Linden Court in North Platte. She was born in Holdrege on Nov. 22, 1924, to Oscar E. Falk and Myrtle O. (Anderson) Falk. She grew up on a farm south of Axtell, attended rural school and graduated from Wilcox High School in 1943. She attended Kearney State College before going to work for Northwest Bell Telephone Co. in Holdrege. On April 6, 1947, she married Leslie Weil in Holdrege. They lived on a farm for a short time helping her father, Oscar, after Les finished his schooling in Denver. They moved to North Platte in 1951. Eloise worked for the telephone company for 19 years before retiring in 1984. In her earlier years, she was a Camp Fire leader, den mother for the Boy Scouts, active in PTA, a member of the Telephone Pioneers and the United Methodist Women's Society, serving as secretary. She directed the children's choir and sang in the adult choir. Eloise belonged to the United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, good music, going to grandchildren's activities and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Eloise had a great ability to write poetry notes and sending them in greeting cards to friends and family. Eloise developed a retinal disease several years ago and gradually lost her sight. She never complained or became depressed and handled it gracefully. She moved to Linden Court in August 2013, where she received the best care our family could have asked for. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar E. Falk and Myrtle O. Falk; husband, Leslie Weil; and sister; Berniece Henricksen. She is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Smith of North Platte, Randy (Brenda) Weil of Fremont and Roger A. Weil of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Haley (Cory) Johnson, Taylor (Brad) VanValkenburg and Raleigh Weil, all of Amarillo, Texas, Brant Weil of Brooklyn, New York, Rori (Mark) Howell of Westerville, Ohio, and Jandi (Michael) Hammond of Chester, Connecticut; great-grandchildren, Ella Shumaker, Willa and Henry VanValkenburg, Kennedy Johnson, Brooks Johnson and Barrett Johnson, all of Amarillo, and Cora and Eloise Howell of Westerville, Ohio; brother; Glenn (Judy) Falk of Kearney; sister-in-law, Bonnie Elliott of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The family requests that the color purple be worn in honor of Eloise.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mom was so kind & thoughtful. I remember her quiet & gentle voice. Thinking of Linda, Randy & Roger & her grandkids.
Sheri Ramirez
February 14, 2021
I worked with Eloise at NW Bell. I always called her Eloiser and she would reply, "That's Mary." My sympathy to her family. Rest in peace, Eloiser.
Mary M. Hanson
February 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My parents were good friends. ( Mason & Effie Hyde)
Jane Hyde
February 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. .May she R. I. P. ..She was a fine woman I am proud to have known her and her family they were on my news paper route and were good tippers and a good example for a young person to follow...
Mark & Sheryl Schaeffer
Acquaintance
February 11, 2021
cLoved Eloise,she and Les were dear friends of my parents, Pete and Helen. When Bill and I moved to the Lake Maloney Golf course to be its managers it was so fun to live close to them and renew a friendship that had begun when i was a baby.
Barbara Jo Soderquist Burns
February 9, 2021
Dear Linda, Roger and Randy,
Your mothers talents, beautiful smile and wonderful laugh will be missed. But your memories will last forever. Sending prayers and hugs to you and your loved ones. Love, Connie
Connie Stark
Neighbor
February 9, 2021
She and Les were great friends and I missed them when they moved. My love and sympathy to you all.
Brenda Robinson
February 8, 2021
Sadly another shining light passes. To Linda Randy and Roger our heartfelt condolences. Bon, Sandi Bonnie Elliott
Bob Elliott
February 7, 2021
Sending the Weil family God´s comfort during this time of loss. Eloise was an honorary member of the TLC Methodist Women´s Circle. She was an active member when she was able. We give you our deepest sympathy.
Marlene Smeltzer-United Methodist Church Circle
February 5, 2021
My sympathy to all the family. A great lady to have known.
Norman Pavel
February 4, 2021
Saddened to read of Eloise's death. She was a nice lady. One of my fondest memories was when she and Les took our MYF to Spearfish in 1966 in their converted bus. What a fun trip ! May God comfort her family members.
Mary Johnson (McCarty) Yahn
February 4, 2021
