Elsie Smith, 92, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born on Oct. 12, 1928, to Burt and Mary (Tipton) Pasley in Kentucky. She was united in marriage to Donlay Boyce Smith on Sept. 5, 1953, and to this union two children were born: Janine Avalon on Oct. 23, 1954, and Jeffery Boyce on March 2, 1957, in North Platte. Elsie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and excellent cook, which her family enjoyed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donlay on June 23, 1987; her parents; in-laws, Harold and Leita Smith; brother, Will Pasley; and brothers-in-law, Gordon (Bonnie) Smith and Drexel Smith. Elsie is survived by her children, Janine and Jeffrey; granddaughters, April Smith and Alisha Griesfeller; siblings, Velma Haddix and Pete Pasley; brother-in-law, Blaine (Juanita) Smith; and sister-in-law, Jean Smith. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.