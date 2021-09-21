Emma A. Nowak entered into eternal life at Ogallala Hospital on Sept. 18, 2021. She lived her 103 years in the Keith County area. In her 103 years, Emma lived an iconic life. Emma was born to Emery and Sadie (Schuler) Lee on June 25, 1918, on their farm west of Ogallala. She was one of five children, including sisters Nellie (Henry "Hank") Mayden, and Maxine (Virgil "Butch") Madison; and her brothers, George (Maysel) Lee and Charles "Bud" Lee. Emma attended school in Ogallala and graduated with the class of 1936 from Ogallala High School. She met Larry T. Nowak at school and they were united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1936, in Ogallala at St. Luke Catholic Church. Emma and Larry were blessed with two children, Larry Gene and Gary Lee. Emma and Larry farmed south of Brule for close to 50 years. She worked out of the home and enjoyed many friends that she worked with over the years at TRW. Emma talked often and fondly of her coworkers. They bought their home in Ogallala in 1968, where she raised their grandchildren, Patrick, Diana, Teresa and Tim. Emma joined St. Luke Catholic Church when she married and has been a member ever since. Blessed with true beauty inside and out, Emma was the life of every social occasion. She loved fresh garden produce and raised a large garden for most of her life. She enjoyed flowers and the outdoor space around her home, and the wildlife around it. Emma loved good food and serving people around her table; she prided herself in hospitality. Emma loved to bake and especially loved desserts. She regularly made cookies and cakes for visitors and family. Emma enjoyed visitors and telling stories from her childhood, her early married life, and her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's lives. With her incredible memory, there wasn't a story she couldn't recall and share. She loved to travel and kept many photo albums of her life and travels to share with her family and friends. She especially loved traveling with her son, Gary, and staying in California during winters with him. She loved to dress up and go to events and share what and who she saw. Emma had a talent for weaving stories that would leave the room in stitches, and they all will live on for many years to come. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Theodore; son, Larry Gene Nowak; sons-in-law, William Trulock Jr. and Steven Armstrong. She is survived by her son, Gary; grandchildren Patrick (Sandy) Nowak of Gurney, Diana Randall-Trulock of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Teresa (Rich) Kanning of Atlantic, Iowa, Tim (Judy) Nowak of Menasha, Wisconsin, Ken Nowak of Santa Cruz, California, Kristine (Dave Logie) Nowak of Mansfield, Connecticut, and Annette Armstrong of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Adams, Rick (Lora) Kanning, Nick Nowak, April Hurrey, Wynston (Bo) Nowak, Cooper Nowak, Stephanie and Jayson Trulock, Dawson, and Jaden Logie, Gaia Nowak, Daniel (Elizabeth) Armstrong and Katherine (Mitch) Palermo; ten great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her faithful canine companion, Fin. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Catholic Church or the VFW. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ogallala with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Interment will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Ogallala, followed by Rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
