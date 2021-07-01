Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethel Eudean Butolph
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Ethel Eudean (Winters) Butolph, 98, of North Platte, passed away on June 29, 2021, at Linden Court in North Platte. She was born on the family farm near Tryon, to Albert Edward and Florence Millicent (Cumpston) Winters. Ethel was the seventh of ten children in the family. It was there that she developed her love for the Nebraska Sandhills and her work ethic. She was a member of Parkview Community Nazarene Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ethel enjoyed her flowers, embroidering and quilting for herself and others. After completing 8th grade, she was ready to explore the world outside of the Sandhills. She worked for the Postmaster at Ringgold before going to Bend, Oregon, with her sister Opal. While she was in Bend, she began a pen-pal correspondence with her future husband, Virgil. The ladies of McPherson County had included the names of the unmarried girls with popcorn balls they prepared for the North Platte Canteen. Virgil and Ethel exchanged letters for three years before meeting in person. They were married two weeks later on Sept. 14, 1944, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. Ethel was always happy to share the story of their courtship and was proud to be called the "Popcorn Ball Bride." The family wishes to thank the staff of Linden Court for the wonderful care given to Ethel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil in 1976; her parents; brother, George Winters; sisters, Mary Winters, Edna Klitzke, Ella Leeds, Pearl Osborne, Opal Winters and Bessie Bass; and son-in-law, Nathan Clark. She is survived by her five children, Verdena (Richard) Clark Mustion, Voneta "Vonnie" (Dennis) Engler, Joleen (Jon) Oosting and Gaylene (Robert) Davis, all of North Platte; son, Douglas (Joy) Butolph of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one unborn great-grandchild; sisters, Vera Butrick of Watertown, South Dakota, and Bernice Andreasen of North Platte; and many other family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln County Historical Museum or Parkview Community Nazarene Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation and book signing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
so sorry to hear of her passing.she was such a sweet lady.she sure knew how to bake a pie. I took care of her driveway for her always made me a pie was a nice trade for me.she will be deeply missed.prayers for the family.just glad I got to know her
chuck sawyer
Friend
July 7, 2021
From our family, please accept our deepest sympathy and condolences. It was such a special honor to have met Mrs. Ethel Butolph. I was truly amazed at the inspirational and vibrant life she´s lived. What legacy and love and nurturance she has left for all to live by. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Celeste Jonson Reyes
July 6, 2021
Doug and Joy, We are so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. You are both in our prayers.
Lynn and Patty Ewald
Family
July 5, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Ethel's passing. Richard felt fortunate to have connected with her and her family in later years and remembers his visits fondly. He thoroughly enjoyed her handwritten Christmas cards and letters. She was such a sweet lady. We are sorry we will not be able to attend the service but will live stream it. Condolences to your family.
Richard and Karen Butolph
Family
July 3, 2021
Jo, Gay,and families.I am so sorry to hear of your Moms passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Paula
July 2, 2021
Saddened to read of the death of Voneta's Mother. May God hold each of you in His Loving arms and comfort you.
Mary Johnson (McCarty) Yahn
Other
July 2, 2021
Although it has been many years ago, we were neighbors and friends of the Winters family. Ethel's family and Vera's family were close by and because of their close family, others were friends as well. Such fond memories of all the family. Prayers to all of you.
Claire Shield Nicholas
Friend
July 1, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to all of you. I will always remember her popcorn ball story and how her eyes would shine bright talking about how she met her husband. She was a wonderful person to talk to when she’d come into the beauty salon!!!
Lori Tobiasson
Acquaintance
June 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Voneta and family. What a nice long life your mother had!
Carolyn Webb Anderson
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Ethel has passed away. I am praying God will comfort your family. I didn't know Ethel personally, but grew up beside George and Vivian. I knew Ella and Bernice. Ella's Kendy was a classmate!!! Love, Karen (Lutes) Licking
Karen Licking
Acquaintance
June 30, 2021
Just want to let you know how sorry I am for the loss of your Mom! Hugs and prayers to you and all your family!
In deepest sympathy! (To Joleen Oosting and family)
Linda Cooper
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results