Ethel Eudean (Winters) Butolph, 98, of North Platte, passed away on June 29, 2021, at Linden Court in North Platte. She was born on the family farm near Tryon, to Albert Edward and Florence Millicent (Cumpston) Winters. Ethel was the seventh of ten children in the family. It was there that she developed her love for the Nebraska Sandhills and her work ethic. She was a member of Parkview Community Nazarene Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ethel enjoyed her flowers, embroidering and quilting for herself and others. After completing 8th grade, she was ready to explore the world outside of the Sandhills. She worked for the Postmaster at Ringgold before going to Bend, Oregon, with her sister Opal. While she was in Bend, she began a pen-pal correspondence with her future husband, Virgil. The ladies of McPherson County had included the names of the unmarried girls with popcorn balls they prepared for the North Platte Canteen. Virgil and Ethel exchanged letters for three years before meeting in person. They were married two weeks later on Sept. 14, 1944, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. Ethel was always happy to share the story of their courtship and was proud to be called the "Popcorn Ball Bride." The family wishes to thank the staff of Linden Court for the wonderful care given to Ethel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil in 1976; her parents; brother, George Winters; sisters, Mary Winters, Edna Klitzke, Ella Leeds, Pearl Osborne, Opal Winters and Bessie Bass; and son-in-law, Nathan Clark. She is survived by her five children, Verdena (Richard) Clark Mustion, Voneta "Vonnie" (Dennis) Engler, Joleen (Jon) Oosting and Gaylene (Robert) Davis, all of North Platte; son, Douglas (Joy) Butolph of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one unborn great-grandchild; sisters, Vera Butrick of Watertown, South Dakota, and Bernice Andreasen of North Platte; and many other family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln County Historical Museum or Parkview Community Nazarene Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation and book signing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2021.